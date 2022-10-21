Menu
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you need to watch out for on Oct 22 and 23

By Debolina Biswas
October 21, 2022, Updated on : Fri Oct 21 2022 03:30:14 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you need to watch out for on Oct 22 and 23
No weekend plans yet? YS Life has got you covered. From what to do and where to eat and shop, discover all major events across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Kolkata under one umbrella.
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. 

Here's what you can do this weekend:

Mumbai 

food festival

Hyderabadi Food Festival 

When: October 22 and 23 (Open for lunch) 

Where: Sofitel Mumbai, BKC

Cost: N/A 


Until October 23, Jyran in Mumbai’s luxury hotel Sofitel is hosting the Hyderabadi Food Festival. The a la carte menu promises to offer authentic dishes including Gosht Ka Marag, Phaldari Shikampuri Kebab, Hyderabadi Gosht Haleem, Nizami Handi, Kachhi Gosht ki Biryani, and more. 


You can reserve a table at +91 22 6117 5115.

musical

Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical

When: October 21-30, 3:30 PM and 8 PM (on weekends)

Where: Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra West  

Cost: Rs 500 onwards 


Feroz Abbas Khan-directed Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical is returning to Mumbai to celebrate over 60 years of the legendary film. 


Tickets are available on BookMyShow. 

Bengaluru 

soul sante

Sunday Soul Sante - Diwali Dhamaka 

When: October 23, 10 AM to 10 PM 

Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Cost: Rs 250 onwards 


Sunday Soul Sante brings together the entertainment and retail space together to curate flea markets across cities. It promotes Indian art, design, and culture. This Sunday, the platform is organising a Diwali market for buyers in Bengaluru.


Enjoy an evening shopping from homegrown brands, enjoying delectable food and grooving to the tunes of The Jason Zac Band and Swarathma. What more? The event is pet-friendly! 


Tickets are available on Paytm Insider. 

Arjun Kanungo concert 

When: October 22, 6 PM 

Where: The Lalit Ashok, High Grounds 

Cost: Rs 799 onwards 


If Diwali card parties are not your cup of tea, groove to the songs of Indian pop singer Arjun Kanungo at the Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru. An additional Rs 1,000 will be charged if you are entering the venue post 8:30 PM. 


Tickets are available on Paytm Insider. 

Delhi 

Taj Mahal tour 

When: October 22 and 23, 6 AM to 8:30 PM 

Where: Delhi-Agra

Cost: Rs 7,499


Make the most of the long weekend by taking this same-day Taj Mahal tour, designed to provide a glimpse of Agra and its significant monuments and historical places. 


One can book the tour on Paytm Insider. 


India Craft Week 

When: October 20-23, 11 AM to 6 PM 

Where: NSIC Grounds, Okhla 

Cost: Rs 250 onwards


To celebrate the Indian Craft Week (ICW), Craft Village has organised an event in Delhi, bringing together designers, artisans, and craftspersons from across the country. Visitors will also get to participate in workshops including Phad Painting, Sozni Embroidery, Kutch Embroidery, Rogan Art, and Ramgarh Pottery, among others. 


Tickets are available at the site. Additionally, one can buy the tickets online on BookMyShow. 

Hyderabad 

indian ocean

Indian Ocean concert

When: October 23, 6 PM

Where: Artistry, Kothaguda 

Cost: Rs 499 onwards 


Fusion rock band Indian Ocean will be performing at Artistry this Sunday.


Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Kolkata 

anirban dasgupta

Polite Provocation by Anirban Dasgupta 

When: October 22, 6 PM 

Where: TopCat CCU, Topsia 

Cost: Rs 499


Comedian and writer after his debut special in Amazon Prime’s Take It Easy and the fame of his black comedy Afsos is back on the stage to make his audience laugh at TopCat CCU.


Tickets are available on BookMyShow. 

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

