Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 1 and 2

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you the curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.





Here's what you can do this weekend:

Bengaluru

Durga Puja, Socio Cultural Association

You can take a Bengali away from Kolkata, but you cannot take Kolkata away from a Bengali. It is that time of the year again. Bengalis across the globe are decking up to welcome Durga Maa and celebrate the power of good over evil. After two years of mellowed and scaled-down Durga Puja, the pre-pandemic enthusiasm is back again. But for those who couldn't make it home this year, especially due to the sky-soaring airfares, YS Life has got you covered.





The Socio Cultural Organisation in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, is celebrating its 51st Durga Puja this year. Known for its food stalls and cultural programmes, an evening here is the closest to home you will ever feel.





What more? Watch music band Bhoomi lead vocalist Surojit Chatterjee perform live on Saptami, October 2.





When: September 30-October 4, 7:30 pm onwards

Where: Sisu Griha Montessori and High School, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra

Charges: Free

Oktoberfest - Beer Festival

When: October 1, 7:30 pm

Where: 153 The Biere Street, Whitefield

Charges: Rs 1,200 onwards

Ten Thousand Treasures

When: October 1, 11 am to 11 pm

Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Charges: N/A

Hoemonal by Sumukhi Suresh

When: October 1, 7:30 pm

Where: Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield

Charges: Rs 500

Delhi

Oktoberfest

When: September 17-October 4, 6 pm onwards

Where: Hyatt Regency, Delhi

Entry fee: Free

Gaurav Gupta Live

When: October 1

Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall

Charges: Rs 799 onwards

Mumbai

Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak

When: September 26-October 5

Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex

Charges: Rs 399 onwards

The Manchester Derby - Poolside Live Screening

When: October 2, 6 pm

Where: Amanzi Sky Deck and Bar

Charges: Rs 699 onwards

Olee Maatee at Back To Earth- a ceramic and glass show

When: September 17-October 9, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum

Charges: N/A

Chennai

VHS Night: The Shining

When: October 2, 8 pm

Where: Broadway Theatre, 216 E Broadway Street

Charges: N/A

Hyderabad

Basics of Photography - Necklace Road

When: October 2

Where: Peoples Plaza

Charges: Rs 4,000

Comedy Jam @Kondapur

When: October 1

Where: 90 Degrees Cafe

Charges: Rs 199 onwards

Kolkata

What is Durga Puja without a grand spread of Bengali delicacies? The Royal Mahabhoj at the Bengal Stateroom in ITC Royal Bengal promises to offer 100-plus dishes that you can devour while enjoying classical and rap live performances.





When: October 1-4, 1 pm to 4 pm, and 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Where: ITC Royal Bengal

Charges: Rs 3,499+ taxes per guest

Saptami Remix Night

When: October 2

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

Charges: Rs 1,500