Curtain Raiser: Here's all you can do on October 1 and 2
September 30, 2022, Updated on : Sat Oct 01 2022 04:38:19 GMT+0000
Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you the curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.
Here's what you can do this weekend:
Bengaluru
Durga Puja, Socio Cultural Association
You can take a Bengali away from Kolkata, but you cannot take Kolkata away from a Bengali. It is that time of the year again. Bengalis across the globe are decking up to welcome Durga Maa and celebrate the power of good over evil. After two years of mellowed and scaled-down Durga Puja, the pre-pandemic enthusiasm is back again. But for those who couldn't make it home this year, especially due to the sky-soaring airfares, YS Life has got you covered.
The Socio Cultural Organisation in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, is celebrating its 51st Durga Puja this year. Known for its food stalls and cultural programmes, an evening here is the closest to home you will ever feel.
What more? Watch music band Bhoomi lead vocalist Surojit Chatterjee perform live on Saptami, October 2.
When: September 30-October 4, 7:30 pm onwards
Where: Sisu Griha Montessori and High School, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra
Charges: Free
Oktoberfest - Beer Festival
When: October 1, 7:30 pm
Where: 153 The Biere Street, Whitefield
Charges: Rs 1,200 onwards
Ten Thousand Treasures
When: October 1, 11 am to 11 pm
Where: Jayamahal Palace Hotel
Charges: N/A
Hoemonal by Sumukhi Suresh
When: October 1, 7:30 pm
Where: Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield
Charges: Rs 500
Delhi
Oktoberfest
When: September 17-October 4, 6 pm onwards
Where: Hyatt Regency, Delhi
Entry fee: Free
Gaurav Gupta Live
When: October 1
Where: The Laugh Store, Vegas Mall
Charges: Rs 799 onwards
Mumbai
Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak
When: September 26-October 5
Where: Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex
Charges: Rs 399 onwards
The Manchester Derby - Poolside Live Screening
When: October 2, 6 pm
Where: Amanzi Sky Deck and Bar
Charges: Rs 699 onwards
Olee Maatee at Back To Earth- a ceramic and glass show
When: September 17-October 9, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 47-A, Khotachi Wadi, Girgaum
Charges: N/A
Chennai
VHS Night: The Shining
When: October 2, 8 pm
Where: Broadway Theatre, 216 E Broadway Street
Charges: N/A
Hyderabad
Basics of Photography - Necklace Road
When: October 2
Where: Peoples Plaza
Charges: Rs 4,000
Comedy Jam @Kondapur
When: October 1
Where: 90 Degrees Cafe
Charges: Rs 199 onwards
Kolkata
What is Durga Puja without a grand spread of Bengali delicacies? The Royal Mahabhoj at the Bengal Stateroom in ITC Royal Bengal promises to offer 100-plus dishes that you can devour while enjoying classical and rap live performances.
When: October 1-4, 1 pm to 4 pm, and 7 pm to 11:30 pm
Where: ITC Royal Bengal
Charges: Rs 3,499+ taxes per guest
Saptami Remix Night
When: October 2
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
Charges: Rs 1,500
