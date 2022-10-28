Curtain Raiser: Here’s all you can do on October 29 and 30

Curtain Raiser is a weekly column by YS Life to nudge our readers in the right direction and make the most of their weekends. It brings to you a curation of major events across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.





This week we also have a special mention!

Mumbai

Prateek Kuhad: The Way that Lovers Do

When: October 29

Where: Jio World Garden, BKC

Cost: Rs. 2799 onwards





Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad kicks off a new tour across India after his global tour across the USA and Europe, he will be in Mumbai on October 29.





Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Kvizzing With The Comedians (& You) Live Edition

When: October 30

Where: Above The Habitat, Khar West

Cost: Rs. 699





YouTube show of viral acclaim Kvizzing with the Comedians goes live as participants get to quiz with famous Indian comedians.





The show will have a written Prelims round, hosted by comedian Kumar Varun. Top three participants in the prelims get to play in the final round on stage on the same day, alongside an ensemble of comedians.





Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Delhi





CASA BACARDÍ Halloween Event

When: October 29

Where: Silver Oak Farms

Cost: Rs.999





A five-hour long warehouse party with five music performances, five immersive experiences, curated food, drinks and more.





Tickets can be booked on Paytm Insider.

Russ India Tour

When: October 29

Where: JLN Stadium Gate No.2

Cost: Rs.2999 onwards





For the first time in India, American singer-songwriter and music sensation Russ arrives with a live performance in New Delhi, on Saturday 29th of October.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Chokhi Haveli - The Urban Village Experience

When: October 27- 31

Where: Chokhi Haveli, Noida

Cost: Rs.390 onwards





Translating to ‘Excellent Palace’ in English, Chokhi Haveli is a village-themed cultural centre giving visitors a taste and feel of traditional Indian village hospitality. Activites and sights include traditional arts and crafts, puppet shows, carnival games (at additional charge).





Tickets can be booked on BookMyShow.

Bismil Ki Mehfil Live

When: October 30

Where: Chapter Twelve, Faridabad

Cost: Rs. 999 onwards





Bismil Ki Mehfil is a 12 piece sit down traditional sufi setup,filled with the promise of music, poetry, and conversations about the interpretation of poetry and art.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow.

Bengaluru

Culture Chutney - An Eco Flea Market

When: October 29-30

Where: Indiranagar Social

Cost: Free





‘Culture Chutney’ is a Eco Flea Festival spanning two days at Indiranagar SOCIAL - featuring sustainable brands and artists' market, handpoke tattoo artists, thrift finds, clean beauty, activities & more.





Free admission, RSVP on Paytm Insider.

Hyderabad

Parekh & Singh- ‘The Night Is Clear’ Tour

When: October 30, 7 PM

Where: EXT by The Moonshine Project

Cost: Rs. 499 onwards





Indian dream pop-duo Parekh and Singh will be performing on Sunday as part of their ‘The Night is Clear’ tour.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Sunday Soul Sante

When: October 30 | 11AM to 10 PM

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center

Cost: Rs. 300





Decade-old Sunday Soul Sante is a day-long Sunday Flea Market with a fun carnival vibe, with a contemporary celebration of Indian arts and crafts. The Sante will showcase the best of India, in terms of art as well crafts, food, fashion, accessories, pottery, entertainment, home Furnishings and more.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.

Kolkata

The CCU Festival I Celebrating Calcutta Like Never Before

When: October 29

Where: Taal Kutir Convention Centre, Newtown

Cost: Rs. 149 onwards





TheCCU Festival is an optimistic, homegrown festival celebrating Calcutta’s richness and treasures like never before via the lenses of sustainability, innovation, entrepreneurship, technology, food, and music.





Tickets available on Paytm Insider.

Kunal Kamra Live

When: October 30

Where: Venues TBA

Cost: Rs. 999





Known for his observational comedy about the absurdities of life, Kunal Kamra will be performing at a live show on October 30.





Tickets available on BookMyShow.

PettinOut - Kolkata

When: October 30

Where: Hyatt Regency

Cost: Rs. 299 onwards





Swiggy SteppinOut in association with Heads Up For Tails presents an event that is sure to be a treat for your pet. Drop by for a day full of fun and games with activities like Agility Zone, Ball Pit, Pet grooming, Pet bakeries, Pet Photobooth and a lot more.





Tickets available on BookMyShow.

Special Mention:

October Fest - Halloween Concert

When: October 29

Where: MJC Ground, Manipal

Cost: Rs.499 onwards





An open-air concert headlined by Anuv Jain, with food stalls, games, art showcases, photo booths and more, this October Fest is sure to be a blast.





Tickets are available on Paytm Insider.





And if you miss Prateek Kuhad's concert in Mumbai, he is also performing in Pune on October 30 at the Phoenix Marketcity.