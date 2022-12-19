Food for Thought Fest: Two days of infotainment around South Asian gastronomy

The sixth edition of the Food for Thought Fest (FFTF), was nothing short of an eclectic celebration of the cultural diversity of South East Asia. Spanning two days, it cut across three major events—a food fest, a thought fest, and a fun fest.

All the events were packed to the brim with talks and cookery demos. The food court, bazaar, and live entertainment were focused on the common heritage and history of the region, as well as the unique influences that make up a part of it. It has set a benchmark as a forum for conversations, cuisines, and the exchange of ideas and philosophies.

This event is held under the aegis of SAAG (South Asian Association of Gastronomy).

Food stall at the Food for Thought Fest

FFTF was originally started by Co-founders Maneesh Baheti and Sonali Anand, it is connecting some of the leading hospitality professionals, hospitality students, celebrities, foodies, and media of South Asia, both at the national and international levels.





The idea is a convergence of ideas and dialogues around gastronomy, in the process enabling an atmosphere of South Asian commonality through culinary and cultural diversity.

All about the action

The first day kicked off with an opening ceremony through lamp lighting by Chief Guest Uday Mahurkar, Central Information Minister, Government of India and Bhaskar Chandran, Group General Counsel of GMR Group.

This was swiftly followed with a panel discussion on the topic of post-pandemic pivot in the restaurant business with Rocky Mohan in conversation with Padma Shri Dr Pushpesh Pant, Shaguni Sakya (Nepal), Saman Nayanananda (Sri Lanka), Anand Vishal and Vineet Mishra. They discussed the trend of revenge dining and the emergence of global cuisines.

Rocky Mohan, Dr Pushpesh Pant, Shaguni Sayaka, Saman Nayananda, Anand Vishal and Vineet Mishra at the FFTF

Quickly cut to the cookery workshops, with the standout being one hosted by a master of the craft, Chef Gurpreet Singh who was joined by Amit Bagga. Here the duo shared with the crowd a coveted butter chicken recipe, courtesy of the Daryaganj restaurant chain.

FFTF’s guest of Honour was Amitabh Kant, who is presently the G20 Sherpa of India during its Presidency year, and ex-CEO of Niti Aayog.

Chef Vicky Ratnani launches his book Urban Desi

What was perhaps the biggest attraction this year, was a book launch. Chef Vicky Ratnani of NDTV fame unveiled his book the Urban Desi at the event. The book was described as a go-to for those wanting to learn about Indian food.

Accompanied by music and thought

The fun fest potion of FFTF was dedicated to those looking to indulge in music. Live entertainment took patrons through the evening, with Jivaa’s by Benny and the Swan Band Project.





The 'thought' part of the Food for Thought Fest was brought in via panel discussions. One of them was based on the diet of sports icons, hosted by TV anchor Puja Talwar in conversation with cricketers Mayank Rawat, Ripal Patel, Kabaddi player Pradeep Narwal, and Gold Medalist Para Olympians Simran Vats and Neeraj Yadav.





The next panel discussion was on gut health and mental well-being hosted by TV Anchor Jasleen Vohra in conversation with Author Ishi Khosla, chef Manisha Bhasin, Dr Mankul (AIIMS), Functional Nutrition and Lifestyle Consultant Monique Jhingon and Prarthana Batra.





Besides this, there was also a cookery workshop with Chef Dhruv Oberoi with Celebrity Chef Michael Swamy, Director of Culinary Chef Sandeep Kalra with actor Ssumier Pasricha.





All said, the event appeared to bring together a large cross-section of people from just those looking to peep in, to eager food lovers, bloggers, and students of hotel management, and industry professionals.





Visitors had the opportunity to engage in contemporary issues with the progressive-minded panellists, learn from the chefs in the region, explore fascinating topics related to food and, of course, treat their taste buds with the splendid flavours that the subcontinent had to offer.





(This story has been updated to correct a repetition)