Friday Night Plan is a parent-approved teenage flick that really wants you to feel good

Starring: Babil Khan, Amrith Jayan, Medha Rana, Aadhya Anand, Juhi Chawla

Netflix, no doubt, tasted success with a slew of teenage drama movies and coming-of-age series like Elite, Class, Heartstopper, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Do Revenge, and many more.

It’s understandable why the streaming service chooses this demographic—teenagers will jump to subscribe, and if they’re out of pocket money, get their parents to do it. Amid this rush to churn out coming-of-age stories can turn the distribution company into a teenage drama factory. Unfortunately, this is might be the case for Friday Night Plan, starring Babil Khan.

The Excel Entertainment production is a story of two school-going brothers who are looking to impress girls and get to a party. Khan plays Sid, the elder brother who feels the weight of responsibility to take care of his younger brother, Abi (Amrith Jayan), who always gets the both of them in trouble. The movie follows the two brothers becoming the talk of their school to brushing with the law—all in the name of being ‘cool’ and asking out a girl for prom.

You read that right. Khan’s character wants to ask a girl out to prom in a school based in Mumbai.

Such an Americanisation of Indian teenagers just feels like Friday Night Plan is solely packaged for those who binge on coming-of-age series like Never Have I Ever, Riverdale, and Young Royals. However, even this attempt is more of an afterthought as the movie doesn’t really have a plot that stands out.

The only conflict in the movie arises when Sid and Abi have a brush-in with Mumbai Police. Even the sub-inspector, who gets egged, is neither menacing nor convincingly funny in this feel-good story. Sid blames Abi for being irresponsible, especially when they have a single mother (Juhi Chawla), and Abi blames Sid for not taking it easy. That’s pretty much all about the plot. Fin.

Khan, who must feel pressure as large as a mountain for being the legendary Irrfan Khan’s son, tries really hard to pass for an 18-year-old who is shot in the limelight out of the blue. However, his talent seems underutilised in Friday Night Plan as he only acts frustrated throughout the entire movie and even a little out of place. It may even be quite a shock seeing Khan struggle here after a splendid performance in Qala.

The other star, Jayan, is a newcomer and is the uber-cool younger brother—a cause of worry for his brother but also a blessing. Jayan does a good job of playing the role convincingly, being mischievous while looking at his brother straight in the eye. His job is to put Khan’s character front and centre and he does that well.

The ensemble cast of SoBo (South Bombay) boys and girls is pretty nice, for once. They are understanding, mature for their age, and even accommodating towards others—something hard to find in its real-world equivalent known for rave parties.

Even the party in Friday Night Plan—which is what the movie is supposed to be about—is like a flat beer. Kids drink but don’t get drunk. And Khan tries his hand at dancing, which may be good but miles away from Pappu Can’t Dance.

While the movie does have that ‘Netflix feel’ and does have moments when it engages the viewer in its story, director and writer Vatsal Neelakantan doesn’t put it in an orbit that may invite viewers back. He really tries to convince that Friday Night Plan is a feel-good movie that one can watch while cuddling with their partner, but in the end, it’s a boring and sanitised tale about a momma's boy who wants to do ‘the right thing’.

A stroll in the park or going for an ice cream would be better ways to spend two hours.

Rating: 1.5/5