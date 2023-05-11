The bold and the beautiful: H&M X Mugler collection blends Mugler sensibilities with high-street fashion

Ever since Swedish fast-fashion giant H&M announced its collaboration with French luxury couturier Mugler, there has been a lot of noise about the presentation of this never-before-seen capsule collection. After all, the two worlds of fashion are starkly different from one another.

It’s interesting to see how H&M’s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, and Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader (who joined in 2017) have together created a line that’s bold and beautiful–staying true to Mugler sensibilities, while also making it stand out as high-street fashion.

Ann-Sofie Johansson with Cassey Cadwallader | Image source: H&M

The Mugler fashion house is the brainchild of fashion designer Thierry Mugler, who was well known for his theatrical designs that enhanced the waist, hips, and shoulders. The designer died at the age of 73 last year.

The French fashion house has a very distinct design language–think oversized shoulders and cinched waists that are reminiscent of the 80s and 90s era. Mugler’s designs have been adorned by the who’s who of the glamour industry, including David Bowie, Sharon Stone, and Demi Moore.

Mugler has been the darling of celebrities such as Cardi B, who was much appreciated for the archival 1995 ‘Birth of Venus’ dress at the 2019 Grammy’s. Of course, who can possibly forget Kim K’s fashion moment in the ‘wet look’ dress at the Met Gala in the same year?

What’s more, loyalists Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner have made fashionable appearances in Mugler’s mesh and cut-out catsuits. Closer home, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Ayesha Kanga, and Tamanaah Bhatia were seen sporting the new H&M X Mugler collection.

Mesh-panelled bodysuit by H&M X Mugler

This isn’t the first time H&M has collaborated with a luxury brand–there have been collaborations with Versace, Karl Lagerfeld, Rei Kawakubo, and many more big names.

Ahead of the launch of the H&M X Mugler collection capsule collection, which went live in select stores in New Delhi and Mumbai and online (H&M’s website and Myntra) today, YS Life had a look at the collection, as part of a media preview, in New Delhi.

Here’s what we thought of the collection.

Striking colours, tailored cuts

The Mugler collaboration–true to the fashion house’s style–is an ode to fashion history with its line of tailored silhouettes, denim pieces, nude-illusioned jeans, and, of course, catsuits.

It’s not just the outfits that caught our attention. The range of accessories–from gloves and earrings to tights, bags, and scarves–is equally statement-making.

Now, you too can wear many of Mugler’s pieces and feel like a star! This is what Cadwallader, Mugler’s creative director, had envisioned with this collection. In a press statement, Cadwallader had said, “This collection marks a turning point for the House of Mugler–a chance for us to celebrate our history and the pieces we hold dear today.”

Let’s get to our favourites.

The waist-detail cropped denim jacket is on top of the list. What’s different about it? Well, this piece comes with a signature stretch jersey panel in a contrasting colour at the waist, which creates a flattering, corset-like effect. All the buttons on the jacket are engraved with the designer’s logo!

Corset-style wool jacket by H&M X Mugler

Who can miss the spiral-panel jeans? In quintessential Mugler style, they are assembled from denim panels that twist around the legs.

The mesh-panelled stirrup leggings are another fashionable addition to your wardrobe. They create a see-through illusion that’s super sexy and striking. This is ideal to highlight those curves, and the brand nudges you to do so unapologetically.

And now, to the piece that won our hearts!

The knot-detail one-shoulder dress in pink. It instantly reminded us of the Y2K era, when the tie-around pattern around the neck was a big design statement. It’s glamorous, chic and understated. Recently, actor Ananya Panday had sported this iconic one-shoulder pink dress.

Knot-detail one-shoulder dress in pink by H&M X Mugler

The women’s collection is topnotch, but the winner for us was the men’s line, though it has only a few pieces. The hoodies and T-shirts look particularly comfortable and, at the same time, they also make a fashion statement. The mesh T-shirts are also quite cool; particularly striking is the one in black.

With this new capsule collection, Mugler fans can now enjoy luxury at affordable prices (Rs 1,999-Rs 22,999. A few pieces, to be launched soon, will be priced between Rs 22,999 and Rs 47,999).

Corset-waist hooded jacket by H&M X Mugler

The misses

Mugler has always been an advocate of body positivity and inclusivity. While it has tried to incorporate these values in the collaboration with H&M, one is not sure if the form-fitting silhouettes can be termed truly inclusive. For instance, the upper wear is available only in the sizes of XS-XL.

However, the leggings and jeans seem more suited for Indian curves. They are stretchable and available in sizes up to 46 inches.

The collection could do with more Mugler-style accessories such as scarves, gloves, and body jewellery.