Inside Out 2 turns the spotlight on anxiety as a dominant emotion in teens

Anxiety has become a constant companion in my adulthood. Or rather, it was always a part of me but I didn’t know there was a name to this emotion. While in school, the self-imposed pressure to perform gave me many sleepless nights.

That’s not all—the urge to be noticed and get attention from the opposite sex was also another concern after I hit puberty. I became overly conscious of my looks, always feeling that I wasn't as attractive as others.

As I battled multiple emotions with no outlet in sight, I became quiet and underconfident. Eventually, I began feeling that “something was wrong with me”.

With Pixar’s Inside Out 2, I and many others like me finally feel comforted and accepted. The first instalment of the film took viewers through the life of Riley Anderson and the rollercoaster of emotions she faces. The biggest takeaway from the film was how all the characters (the different emotions) have their place in our lives—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

Source: Shutterstock

In its sequel, several new characters have been added to the list—Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. However, Anxiety is the dominant emotion that wreaks havoc on others, creating constant feelings of inadequacy.

What this film also brings forth is the need to have a support system to deal with the debilitating feelings of anxiety. In the case of children who suffer from anxiety, their parents must equip themselves to support them.

YS Life speaks to some such parents and an expert, to help navigate the situation better.

Distress alert

The climax in the film (spoilers ahead) portrays a full-blown panic attack that Riley faces. The teen is unable to deal with the overpowering emotion, which leads to her system breaking down.

“I don’t know how to stop anxiety,” says Joy during a pivotal moment. “Maybe that’s what happens when you grow up—you feel less joy.”

While I watched the film, a parent in the next seat welled up and hugged her seemingly teenage child.

And the words she uttered: “I am sorry, baby.”

Anxiety in children, especially those in their puberty, is common. But many don't feel understood. Instead, they are often attacked with statements like “you are too sensitive,” or “don’t think too much”.

While symptoms vary between individuals, some common symptoms of anxiety include restlessness, shortness of breath, sweating and more.

In certain cases, it could be a recurring issue and needs to be tackled with professional help.

Image source: Shutterstock

Ankita Bhairani, a homemaker from Kolkata, is a mother to a 17-year-old. Three years ago, she observed her daughter getting irritable by the day. She also observed certain dysfunctional eating patterns.

“It took me a while to understand that my child was going through so much. I admit to being tone-deaf in the beginning because I thought she was getting influenced by her peers. But when I saw my daughter being so quiet and unhappy, I figured there's something wrong,” she adds.

“I took her to a counsellor and we are working on her anxiety. Sometimes, it’s hard to deal with her irritability but I have been as supportive as I can by hearing her out whenever she needs me,” shares Bhairani.

Some kids also refuse to go to school because of the pressure they experience. That's what happened with Anant Sharma’s son who recently entered grade 10.

While most of his child's peers have grown tall, he is of average height. It makes him feel inadequate and inferior to others in school.

“My son was getting bullied by some boys in his class. He was ridden with feelings of stress and anxiety, so much so that he refused to go to school. I sat him down one day and asked him to communicate what it made him feel,” says Sharma.

“With time, we've been able to work through the situation by understanding that his height isn't in his control. I also complained to his school and they took stock of the situation.”

A reassuring factor

While anxiety is a normal emotion, experiencing it frequently can interfere with normal functioning. Preeta Ganguli, a trauma-informed holistic psychotherapist based in Gurugram, suggests that calming the child when they are experiencing anxiety is of utmost importance.

Instead of engaging and trying to go deeper into the moment to know why it's happening, it's important to first help the child with emotional regulation.

“Before everything else, try to identify if your child is going through anxiety. Get acquainted with general typical symptoms of anxiety like shortness of breath, racing heartbeat, or sweaty palms. Also, open yourself up to noticing and observing how it shows up for your child,” she advises.

Next, sit with the child and be present with them, acknowledge that they are going through something and assure them that you are around for support.

“Go with what the child intuitively wants. If they are not comfortable with something, see if something else works,” says Ganguli.

Some breathing exercises and grounding techniques like the 54321 method can work well. In the latter, an individual is asked to identify five things they can see, four things they can touch, three things they can hear, two things they can smell, and one thing they can taste.

“Once the child is regulated, we can have conversations around anxiety with gentleness and curiosity to understand what's happening. Also, creating a safe space for the child to be vulnerable makes it easier for them to allow parents to support them during a crisis,” she recommends.

Lastly, parents are also advised to do their work so that they can help the child regulate through moments of anxiety.

“Also, if nothing helps, it's important for parents to consult a counsellor to understand the situation better and help them navigate through what their children are going through. It's equally essential to build different avenues of support so that the child is better prepared to deal with the situation in the future,” Ganguli concludes.