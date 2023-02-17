Meet Instagram sensation Ruhee Dosani, who got Priyanka Chopra dancing on her reel

She has a well-placed job at a tech firm, is all of 26, and is also every girl you know—a movie lover, shopper, hardcore foodie and more. Yet Ruhee Dosani is also finding her niche elsewhere—in digitalville—where her videos and posts have been whipping up a social media storm.

The content creator grew famous as ‘Punjab di kudi’ abroad (she was born in the US) as she lit up Instagram with her sunny smile and trademark black plaits and grooved to Hindi and Bhojpuri songs, along with her firangi pals.

It got Diljit Dosanjh’s attention. He reposted her reel and ever since, life’s been a roll! YS Life had a chat with the young star who’s back in her home city, Mumbai, on how she embodies that cool ‘desi’ swag, loves to dance, and her videos.

It’s the wee hour, but Ruhee Dosani sounds peppy and raring to go much past midnight! “It’s the way I am, I guess,” she laughs. We’re almost sure she’s musing over what video to create next and she affirms that. “So many times, I catch myself working past 2 am, but no complaints, I love it.”

Ruhee Dosani

The digital Indian content creator has over two million followers on Instagram who adore her videos. Ruhee has collaborated with everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Madhuri Dixit. She shook a leg with Kartik Aryan and was even invited to Aamir Khan’s home to celebrate Baisakhi.

How it began

Most content creators took off during the COVID-19 pandemic when the lockdown forced them to be confined within their homes. In an attempt to channelise their talent, and energies, people took to social media platforms.

Ruhee, too, began making videos in the lockdown at her home in Maryland, US, where she was pursuing higher studies. Of course, she had no idea where she was headed. “I started making videos with my friends jamming together because it gave me happiness and not because I wanted to get well known per se,” Ruhee tells us.

But fame, as they say, can happen in an instant. Singer Diljit Dosanjh reposted the video, and the rest, as we say, is history. Reactions poured in from all across the world. "My profile just got this huge push. People began exploring it and getting to know me and it felt really great,” she adds.

Fangirl to star

Bollywood is a key theme in Ruhee’s Instagram page. No surprises there. Having grown up in Mumbai, it’s a given to be influenced by Bollywood, and all the starriness that goes with it. She recalls how films grew on her from an early age and how she would watch some of them like Mela and other movies of the early 2000s on loop as they were her favourites. Thrillers, films from the crime genre, and rom-coms come a close second for her.

Today, she has no single favourite among the stars, but if she had to choose, Ruhee says they would mainly be actors from the 90s—the likes of Govinda and Jackie Shroff. “I think it's because everyone had their own uniqueness, and their versatility was something that made them stand out. Currently, I'm a fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and even Nana Patekar,” she says.

Ruhee Dosani with Priyanka Chopra

Little did Ruhee know she’d go on to shake a leg with some of them and get all the world to sit up and notice it.

As fate landed Ruhee her love for making videos, she made a plan to feature some of them. “I wanted to create content based on Bollywood hits and history, so as soon as I arrived in India last year, I decided to introduce more prominent names from Bollywood to do videos in a different style,” she explains.

Spreading joy

What makes Ruhee’s videos special is that they have a happy vibe, something the world can do with, especially in these times. She’s thrilled to be able to be an agent, so to speak, of that.

“Who wouldn't want to spread more happiness? If, after a tiring day, someone watches my video and feels relaxed or happy, then surely, I would want to create more videos like this. Seeing a stranger smile because of you is an art in itself. If anyone is capable of doing it, they should definitely make videos and put them out for the world,” she explains.

Ruhee Dosani with actor Aaamir Khan | Image: Instagram handle @ruheedosani

Working with brands like Nirma, Badshah Masala, and Sony provided her with additional insight into how things work for them and Ruhee recounts the Nirma video among her favourites. Second to that comes her video with actor Janhvi Kapoor, where the two of them dance to a trending song on Instagram.

‘Not a 9-to-5 job, but can be stressful’

This Punjab di Kudi has been showing the way to diminish the gap between content creators and the film industry.. At a time when there are so many influencers out there, the going is probably far from easy. Ruhee agrees, emphasising that is the case for every job.

“In fact, even though this isn't a 9-to-5 job, it can be quite stressful, and there is always pressure. Content may get monotonous so you have to keep the creative juices flowing.” She shares how she loves all her fellow creators, and sends kudos to them, summing that if you have a work-life balance and can get the hang of it, it “all works out in the end.”

Like it is in every field, challenges abound in the content creation business. Ruhee admits there can be ups and downs in various phases. “I guess for an extrovert like me, it's a little easier, and also because I'm not socially awkward, so I can express myself better, but only until my personal space isn't invaded,” she says.

All of her videos have that signature Ruhee Dosani avatar—her trademark black hat, long braids, and cool shades. “For me, my look is like my makeup.” Whether it’s for reel or real, she says it's about what makes her feel comfortable.

“If I didn't feel confident about my look, I wouldn't be myself, and my glasses are my saviour as they are numbered, so I guess I believe in fashion and function going together.”

Dealing with creative block

Someone who looks at the glass as being half full, the social media sensation is grateful for having shot to success with what she loves. Calling 2022 a ‘grateful year’ Ruhee says it’s been so much fun working with actors she grew up watching and fangirling over.

“Each of them have a different vibe, be it Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, or everyone else,” she says.

For the moment there is one goal on her mind—to meet Diljit Dosanjh someday. “He has been my motivation to create content because during creative blocks, this is the moment I go back to,” she admits.

We ask if there is any single piece of advice to people out there who are trying to be just like her? “Always look for positive solutions and outcomes because life always goes on,” signs off Ruhee, calling it a night.

There’s a lot of truth in the adage, all work and no play leaving you dull. Take a cue from Ruhee Dosani perhaps, who’s making time to do what she loves.