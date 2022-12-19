India thrives on cinema. After a week’s toil, Indians hit theatres to trade in reality for the runtime, a pleasure that was snatched from them when the pandemic forced all single-screen cinemas and multiplexes to shut their doors.





After nearly two years, movie lovers are now finally getting back to enjoying larger-than-life films with a side of popcorn. But there's been one major change in the movie-watching habits of Indians—the acceptance of regional cinema. All these years, while Bollywood dominated the box office, regional cinemas could only secure a limited audience.





With the onset of the OTT culture, regional cinema is now surpassing the popularity of Bollywood cinema. This is evident from some of the findings from The Best of 2022 report issued by entertainment and ticketing platform ﻿BookMyShow﻿.





This year, BookMyShow sold 2.14 million tickets on a single day—April 14, 2022—led by a Kannada industry film, K.G.F: Chapter 2.

In fact, K.G.F: Chapter 2 sold 34% of the overall tickets for weekends alone.

In fact, it broke Baahubali 2’s record to become the most-sold film on BookMyShow with 17.7 million tickets sold overall.





Not just that, of the top five movies that recorded the highest number of tickets sold on the BookMyShow platform, four are regional films—K.G.F: Chapter 2, RRR, Vikram, and Ponniyan Selvan 1 (PS-1). The fifth movie, Brahmastra, is the only Bollywood product on this list.

Image source: BookMyShow

The report also listed movies that exceeded expectations. This included Kantara, Karthikeya, The Kashmir Files, Sita Ramam, and 777 Charlie. Interestingly, about 40% of the users bought tickets for the evening show on weekdays, and one particular movie-lover watched a whopping 77 films at the theatre in 2022.





For a larger-than-life experience, more people opted for immersive movie experiences. A 116% rise was recorded in the number of consumers opting for 3D, IMAX 2D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX experiences, over regular cinema screens.





While the metros—Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Chennai—recorded the highest number of cinema transactions, Ahmedabad bought the maximum entertainment experiences across movies, live entertainment and on-demand video entertainment on the company’s streaming platform BookMyShow Stream.

India now streams

Last February, BookMyShow launched its on-demand movie streaming platform to create new growth opportunities. With more than 2,000 films launched on BookMyShow Stream—including 54 exclusive titles—users spent over 1,11,000 hours on the platform this year.





While 93% of the users streamed films on rent, the remaining 7% opted to buy the titles instead.





The most-viewed movies include Assassins, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and The Spacewalker. One resident of Mumbai rented Assassins 12 times this year!





BookMyShow Stream too recorded the maximum number of transactions and engagements in April and repeat viewership stood at 27% throughout the year.





(The report has collated data from January 1, 20022 to December 5, 2022).