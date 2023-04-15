Nature and jazz set the stage at Echoes of Earth, headlined by Britain’s The Cinematic Orchestra

In a world reeling under the pressure of a climate crisis, there is an active call to preserve whatever is left of space as we know it. Kicking off from its flagship event in Bengaluru—of which five editions have been completed—Echoes of Earth is now also adding Mumbai and Delhi to its three-day tour.

At the core of this version is the theme ‘Circle of Life’, which aims to shed light on the vast diversity of each city’s ecosystems, and in particular, its vital freshwater resources, evident in the Bengaluru leg of the tour.

The main stage was aptly named Oriental Darter. Also known as Snakebird, it pays homage to a common bird species found across water bodies in Bengaluru at all times of the year. Acts from the city took to the stage to showcase their sets to willing audiences as they strolled in and out of the flea market.

The market itself was decked with stalls selling everything from repurposed or upcycled clothes to a live pottery session, where patrons could try their hand at trying to craft a piece of their own.

There was also a storytelling workshop on the Keres and Kuntes of Bengaluru, moderated by performance storyteller and theatre practitioner Vikram Sridhar that took listeners through a journey of telling narratives from the city.

The scene was set against the backdrop of the lawns of Jayamahal Palace—the abode of Jagirdar of Arni, now a 4-star hotel. The space lent itself also to an active bird-watching session where onlookers tried to identify numerous birds in real time without any equipment.

If the first edition of Bengaluru's Echoes of Earth felt like walking through a mystic forest, this version lent itself to feeling like a stroll through a medieval-era garden—replete with warm light fixtures that gave the entire space a rustic, wholesome appeal.

Come evening, as the sun settled and the sweltering heat was replaced by a cool breeze, it was hinting at the main event for the day—The Cinematic Orchestra, a British nu-jazz and downtempo group headlined by Jason Swinscoe.

The Cinematic Orchestra for the first time in India. Credit: Akanksha Sarma (YourStory)

The Oriental Darter stage was lit with an ambient purple light which made for the British jazz ensemble, who were ready to make Indian audiences swoon to their sultry tunes, playing for the first time ever in India.

Best known for elevating jazz, The Cinematic Orchestra is famous for creating a dream-like transient environment with their music—with their tunes being the equivalent of a bedtime story.

Crowds leisurely sitting by the lawns, taking in the sights and sounds of the festival so far, felt compelled to stand up as the ensemble began playing their first set. Soon, most were gently tapping away or swaying to the smooth eclectic sound that came their way.

A sharp synth piano kicked off the first set, crescendoing into this trance-like jazz sound—enough to transport you to the centre of a Hollywood movie. Most of the ensemble’s performance was well complimented by a light show that had audiences swaying back and forth to every move.

For those who haven’t had a chance to experience Echoes of Earth yet, this tour is a great opportunity to explore a concert, unlike the high-octane contemporaries of this decade.

There are many sights to behold while indulging in unique music, food, and local labels.

Echoes of Earth will be making its way to Mumbai on April 15 and Delhi on April 16, with The Cinematic Orchestra headlining the festival on both days. Add this festival to your bucket list if you’re looking for a peaceful, ambient way to spend your weekend.