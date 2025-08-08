Rapid Fire with YS Life: Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Founder, Fixderma

Clinical skincare might be the backbone of Gurugram-based brand Fixderma, but Founder and CEO Shaily Mehrotra’s daily life is anything but clinical.

From tending to her plants each morning to ending the day with her dog Marbles—her “dose of joy and positivity”—Shaily moves through her day with calm precision and purpose, including how she runs Fixderma.

Over the past 15 years, the dermatologist-backed skincare brand has quietly built a loyal following by addressing real Indian skin concerns with science-first formulations.

For Shaily, leadership is a lot like skincare—it requires a mix of consistent care, curiosity, and calm.

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Founder of Fixderma, with her dog Marbles

In this rapid-fire with YS Life, Shaily lets us in on her personal rituals, reveals the one skincare trend she secretly loves, and what her life looks like beyond her business.

Edited excerpts from the conversation:

YSL Life [YSL]: What are the three words that best describe you?

Shaily Mehrotra [SM]: Passionate, enterprising, and a risk-taker.

YSL: What’s the one skincare product you’d never share—even with your best friend?

SM: I would never do that to my friends, but just to answer that, it will be my night serum.

YSL: Your favourite skin ritual to reset after a chaotic day at work?

SM: A calming double cleanse the moment I get home, followed by a nourishing serum, and a layer of moisturiser—it’s my way of washing the day away.

YSL: One thing your dog Marbles has taught you about life?

SM: Marbles has taught me that unconditional love is the purest and most powerful force in life.

YSL: If Fixderma had a scent, what would it smell like?

SM: It would be a mixture of vanilla, coconut, and sweet pea.

YSL: Sunblock, sound sleep, or smoothies—your ultimate glow-up essential?

SM: Sound sleep, because nothing restores your glow like true rest from within.

YSL: A skincare trend you secretly love (but haven’t admitted till now)?

SM: Splashing the face with ice water in the morning, a skincare trend I secretly love for that instant wake-up glow.

YSL: If you could bottle one feeling from your morning plant routine, what would it be called?

SM: It would be called sereness, which means serenity, calmness, quiet, and satisfaction of a task well done.

YSL: What’s harder—formulating a perfect serum or curating a perfect living room vibe?

SM: Honestly, both come naturally to me, whether it's crafting the perfect serum or curating the ideal living room vibe.

YSL: What does mindful leadership mean to you—in one skincare metaphor?

SM: Mindful leadership to me is like skincare; there’s no perfect formula, just consistent care, patience, and learning what truly works over time.

YSL: Fame or money?

SM: Why choose? I believe in having both—fame that inspires, and money that empowers.

YSL: A mantra that you live by?

SM: Work-life balance.

YSL: What is the last thing you do before retiring for the night?

SM: Apply my foot cream because self-care doesn’t stop at the face.