Callaway Golf India’s performance centre is leveraging tech to help golfers find their perfect fit

Last year, 23-year-old Indian golfer Aditi Ashok stood on the verge of creating history by vying for an Olympic medal in Tokyo. Her inspiring performance, which drew thousands of viewers to watch the sport, was a testament to the growing traction of golf in India.

Although the history of the sport goes way back in time, golf has never been able to gain much popularity in the country. At least not until players like Sharmila Nicollet, Jeev Milkha Singh, and Arjun Atwal, among others, started making a mark in the game. Additionally, COVID-19 and increased focus on fitness has got the golf scene in India rolling. As per the IGU, India has about two lakh golfers (amateur and professionals), and 231 golf courses.

Recently, Callaway Golf India, which manufactures premium golf clubs, gears, and accessories, launched the first Golf Fitting Centre in Bengaluru at the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA). Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev was seen throwing some impressive shots high in the air at the launch of Callaway’s performance centre in the country. With the veteran turning to golf after signing off from cricket, the sport can be seen getting its long due traction in India.

Kapil Dev at the launch of Callaway's performance centre

“The moment I stopped playing cricket, I started playing golf. The only thing is, if you think cricketers speak about cricket, then golfers are even worse. They play for four hours and talk about for eight,” Dev jokes. “That is the beauty of the game. It teaches you a lot,” the former Indian cricket team captain tells YS Life.

Dev believes that not just golf or cricket, the general perception of people towards sports has changed. He says, “In the past, we were producing only doctors and engineers. Now, children want to play sports, and parents are supporting that.”

The perfect golf fit

The centre has a magnificent display of golf equipment, with a range of new grips, club heads, and shafts.

“Having the right equipment is essential, as every player is unique, and it truly enhances their game,” says Prashant Singh, Country Manager at Callaway Golf. “We try to ensure that every golfer identifies the perfect set of Callaway equipment, and elevates their performance,” he adds.

Golf clubs displayed at the centre

Apart from the new golf equipment, the centre is also making using of technology to cater to players as per their needs. Golf players and enthusiasts can avail of the fitting launch monitor at the centre, which analyses critical factors like the player’s club speed, ball speed, launch angle, and more. With comprehensive data in hand, the technology suggests the most suitable equipment for each player.

Callaway has also employed AI (artificial intelligence) to design better golf clubs. It has created 15,000 virtual club head iterations, surpassing the typical eight to 10 versions made by their engineers.

The centre houses a team of skilled trainers to help golfers in the selection of the right equipment and to provide coaching. The facility aims at helping the players by advising them with the right set of equipment at a nominal fitting charge. Consumers can also explore options for Travis Mathew gloves and apparel at the centre.

Explaining more about their current product line–Paradym, Singh adds that the gold heads are made of forged carbon, which gives them a light weight and thus enhances the movement. Alongside, its jailbreak system enhances stability for the fast ball speeds.

Fitting launch monitor at the centre

Through the performance centre, the brand wishes to flourish its growth in South India and also enhance its accessibility to the players.

Bengaluru was a thoughtfully chosen location for Callaway’s facility, given the brand’s strong partnership with the KGA. The centre’s accessibility to golfers from various cities, the city’s pleasant weather, and the golfer’s openness to technology made it an ideal destination.