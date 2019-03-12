EDITIONS
Event management platform Tosshead raises angel money, partners with OYO for banquet hall bookings

Tosshead is an event management solutions firm that offers a three-click solution to book all event related requirements online from a plethora of event packages and equipment deals.

Vishal Krishna
12th Mar 2019
Events equipment and services marketplace Tosshead has announced that it has raised a small undisclosed round from NRIs based out of the US. The company offers services in Bengaluru at present, and will be using this round of funding for expansion to other metropolitan and major Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, in a span of six to 12 months. Part of the fund will also be used to scale up its technology offering, the startup stated.


Tosshead has also partnered with hospitality unicorn OYO for banquet hall bookings, so that customers can now book banquet halls for events through the platform.  With these new developments, the company strives to raise the benchmark in the event management industry.


Tosshead is an event management solutions firm that offers a three-click solution to book all event-related requirements online from a plethora of event packages and equipment deals. The pricing is transparent on the platform, and the startup provides instant booking confirmation. Apart from equipment, Tosshead’s services bouquet includes the hiring of sound, stage, lights, LED display, photography, videography, anchoring/emceeing, DJ, and manpower solutions.


The startup began operations last month.


Tosshead, event management

Shank K Vasudev, Founder, Tosshead

In a statement, Shank K Vasudev, Founder of Tosshead, said,


The events industry in India is expected to surpass the Rs 10,000 crore mark in two years. Our aim is to move the industry from the unorganised to the organised sector.


The company believes event management needs to be disrupted with tech.


Tosshead is positioned as a commoditised event management booking platform that offers a range of possibilities while providing the simplicity of choosing events and equipment at the click of a button.


According to a EY-EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association) report, the industry was at Rs 5,631 crore in 2016-17, and has been growing at 16 percent CAGR, even overtaking the Indian media and entertainment (M&E) industry.

Authors
Vishal Krishna
Vishal Krishna is a Business Editor who writes about the economic and social issues relevant to the development of India. At YourStory he networks with colourful folks that build a nation through startups, small business and large corporate. He is also a closet guitarist and a sports fan.

