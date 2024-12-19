Handcrafted joy: Local treasures for your Christmas gifting list

Christmas is more than a date on the calendar—it’s a feeling. It’s the sparkle in a child’s eyes as they unwrap a gift, the laughter shared around the dinner table, and the quiet comfort of knowing you’ve brought joy to someone’s heart. As Christmas carols fill the air and homes light up with festive cheer, it’s a reminder that the true magic of the festival lies in the thought and love behind every act of giving.

This year, make your gifting truly meaningful. Choose presents that inspire joy—whether a thoughtful gift for a child or a keepsake that carries the warmth of tradition. Explore the creations of India’s women-led small businesses to spread cheer while supporting local talent.

From lovingly crafted wooden artifacts to jewelry inspired by generations of artistry, these businesses offer more than just gifts—they offer connections, sustainability, and a chance to celebrate the people and traditions that make Christmas truly special.

Crafting stories in wood

Bhavana Gulati’s journey from a home science professor to the founder of The Engraved Store in Jaipur was driven by a vision to create more than just products – she wanted to craft memories. After nearly a decade in academia, she took the entrepreneurial plunge in 2016, driven by a desire to create unique, sustainable engraved products that would bring a personal touch to everyday items.

The Engraved Store's workshop bustles with creativity, producing everything from wooden games and jewelry to office accessories. "For this Christmas season, our Christmas collection is particularly special. This year’s offerings include Christmas greeting cards, DIY wooden ornaments such as Christmas trees, tree hangings, and DIY wooden huts and cottages with LED lights that are perfect for family crafting sessions. We also have items inspired by village scenes, including reindeer families, resin deer, and sleighs, which can be displayed as cherished keepsakes”, Gulati says.

This collection is extraordinary as it's designed to help families preserve their cherished moments in unique ways. Her commitment to sustainability extends beyond materials to manufacturing processes, ensuring each product respects both tradition and the environment.

Elegance in every stone

While Gulati transforms wood into lasting memories, another entrepreneur found her calling in the shimmer of stones and pearls. Sarita Bakshi's journey to founding Shore2Shore in 2021 represents a bold mid-career pivot that transformed her passion for jewelry into a thriving business. If personalized wooden gifts capture family moments, her jewelry pieces create new traditions of elegance.

After three decades in the hospitality industry, she ventured into the world of jewelry design, creating her brand 'Atiras' with a vision to offer unique, affordable pieces that stand out in a crowded market.

"The transition wasn't easy, but my experience in customer service helped me understand what women really want in their jewelry," Bakshi reflects. Her collections, featuring approximately 180 unique designs, combine semiprecious stones from Jaipur with pearls from Hyderabad, creating pieces that bridge traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style.

Working closely with local artisans, Shore2Shore has carved a niche in the market for working women aged 30-40, while also attracting younger customers with lighter, modern jewelry designs. "This Christmas, I am excited to showcase our semi-precious stones, German silver and pearl ornaments. It's the perfect blend of elegance and affordability, ideal for those seeking something special yet unique," Bakshi says.

Turning playtime into learning time

Completing this trio of innovative gift makers is an entrepreneur who saw the magic of Christmas through a child's eyes. For Reena Chauhan, founder of RV Inc., entrepreneurship began with a mother's insight into the power of play. While her fellow entrepreneurs craft memories in wood and precious stones, she creates moments of joy and learning through toys.

Watching her young son engage with toys, she recognized a gap in the market for educational playthings that could compete with screen time. This observation led to the birth of Fun Fry Toys, a brand committed to making learning both accessible and enjoyable.

"As both a mother and former educator, I saw how the right toys could transform learning from a chore into an adventure," Chauhan shares. Her company designs DIY kits and educational toys that specifically target the development needs of young children, offering an alternative to the growing trend of digital entertainment. Her products include wooden puzzles, carrot knife erasers, reusable sticker books, pull back cars and more.

The journey hasn't been simple, but Chauhan's determination has paid off. These DIY kits are not just toys; they're tools for growth and creativity," she adds. "Our kits are thoughtfully designed to bring children joy while offering enriching learning opportunities that stimulate imagination."

Her innovative approach includes involving her own son in product testing and promotional videos, adding authenticity to the brand's message.

Transformative impact of Walmart Vriddhi

The success of these entrepreneurs has been significantly amplified through their participation in Walmart Vriddhi, a supplier development program launched in December 2019. For all three business owners, the program marked a turning point in their entrepreneurial journeys.

Bhavana Gulati saw a 20-30% growth in her business after implementing sustainable practices and digital marketing strategies learned through the program. Sarita Bakshi's online sales surged by 50% post the program learning, while her overall business doubled, putting her on track for a revenue target of Rs 2.5 crore in FY25. For Reena Chauhan, the program’s mentorship helped establish a successful partnership with Flipkart, expanding Fun Fry's reach across India.

The free-of-cost online program, which has empowered over 60,000 MSMEs in India, provides these entrepreneurs with crucial digital training, business advice, and personalized mentorship. Through eCommerce platforms like Flipkart, they have been able to reach customers nationwide while maintaining their commitment to quality and personalization.

A gift that gives back

This Christmas, every purchase from these MSMEs represents more than just a gift – it's an investment in India's entrepreneurial spirit and craftsmanship. These products carry stories of innovation, sustainability, and community empowerment, making them the perfect choices for thoughtful holiday giving. Whether it's a personalized wooden Christmas tree hanging from The Engraved Store, an elegant piece of jewelry from Shore2Shore, or an educational toy from Fun Fry, each item represents a bridge between tradition and innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability.

For MSMEs interested in scaling their business, the Walmart Vriddhi Program continues to welcome new participants, offering guidance and support in their entrepreneurial journey. Register now to take your first step towards building a business and creating a legacy!