Alibaba Cloud is prepared for India, says Selina Yuan of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced that it is now looking for partners across Asia, including India, to expand its SaaS Accelerator, which connects technology partners with the Alibaba ecosystem.





Alibaba Cloud SaaS Accelerator is a platform that allows businesses to build, launch, and manage apps on one Cloud in under five days. This helps to shorten their implementation cycle and accelerate time-to-market, without having to build their own websites and apps in China. Hence, the acceleration will enable ecosystem partners such as enterprises in the ecommerce, lodging, and travel industries to quickly reach their customers on Alibaba platforms.









The announcement was made on the sidelines of Alibaba Cloud APAC Summit, 2019, in Singapore on Thursday.





Alibaba Cloud is now looking to expand its scale outside of China, especially in the APAC region, and for the same it unveiled about 10 new products and features at the summit. “As the largest public cloud provider in Asia Pacific, Alibaba Cloud is speeding up digital transformation in this region by building a world-class cloud infrastructure, and we have also been at the forefront of the rapid development of data intelligence. Today, Alibaba Cloud not only provides infrastructure that underpins the entire Alibaba economy - from ecommerce and payment to logistics and supply chain management, but also ensures inclusiveness so that our cloud technologies can be accessed by companies of all sizes,” said Selina Yuan, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence International.





Selina told YourStory that Alibaba Cloud is very prepared for India, and there will be many developments coming up later in the year. Currently, it has clients such as Paytm, and the group is looking at multifold growth in India.





Ten new products are available for the first time outside of China, which can now be accessed by customers worldwide. The products include,





PolarDB: A MySQL and PostgreSQL – compatible relational database built for the cloud that combines the performance and availability of traditional enterprise databases at a much lower cost.





Alibaba Log Service (SLS): SLS allows customers to automatically collect logs from all your services, applications, and platforms, irrespective of whether they are on-premises or in the cloud.





Support of “Bring Your Own Key” (BYOK): An end-to-end security service, which provides customers encryption controls on both hardware and software, protecting customers’ data in transit and at rest. The new BYOK feature will support ECS Cloud Disk, OSS, and RDS.





Smart Access Gateway (SAG) Software: An app that allows endpoint devices such as cell phones, PoS, and laptops to securely get connected with Alibaba Cloud and on-premises data centers in one click, accelerating access to enterprise applications and cloud resources.





Container Registry (ACR) Enterprise Edition: Alibaba Cloud Container Registry (ACR) allows developers to easily store, manage, and deploy container images. ACR Enterprise Edition is integrated with the Alibaba Cloud Container Service, simplifying customers’ deployment to production workflows. It eliminates the need for customers to operate their own container repositories or worry about scaling the underlying infrastructure.





Container Service for Kubernetes (ACK): A fully-managed service compatible with Kubernetes to help users focus on their applications rather than managing container infrastructure.





Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, startups, corporations, and public services. It competes with the likes of Amazon's AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.





The author is in Singapore to attend Alibaba Cloud Summit.



