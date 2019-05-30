EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Amazon Pantry will now deliver grocery in 110 cities in India

In Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, customers can choose from time slots to schedule their Amazon Pantry order deliveries.

Athira Nair
30th May 2019
27+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

 

amazon

Online commerce titan Amazon has stated that its grocery delivery service – Amazon Pantry – is now present in 110 cities across India. Launched as a pilot in Hyderabad in 2016, Amazon Pantry was available in over 30 cities by 2017. It ensures that customers get the products they order on Pantry (all together) the very next day.


According to a press release from the company, the new cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Hooghly, Hubli, Indore, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panjim, Vijayawada, and Ranchi, among others. In Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, customers can choose from time slots to schedule their order deliveries.


Commenting on the expansion, Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said that Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it offers savings and convenience of doorstep delivery.


“We have now added more than 70 cities and towns in the last few months to take the total number of cities covered by Amazon Pantry to 110. Customers even in smaller cities like Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra, Kaithal in Haryana, and Belgaum in Karnataka can now enjoy the benefits of Amazon Pantry,” he added.  


Amazon India’s food retail licence holding entity, Amazon Retail, sells grocery and food items on the marketplace in full compliance with FDI regulations despite a minor. In fact, Pantry was Amazon India’s aggressive bet in the Indian grocery space dominated by players like Bigbasket, Future Retail, and Reliance Retail. Amazon’s nemesis Flipkart, owned by Walmart, has also entered the e-grocery market, which is expected to reach $17.39 billion by 2022.


Amazon Pantry’s product range includes staples, snacks, beverages, packaged food, household supplies, personal care, and baby products, among others. Fresh vegetables and fruits are not included in this service.


Only products that are available near a customer’s location show up under Pantry when he logs in, as Amazon needs to ensure all products ordered are packed together and reach the customer the very next day.


Besides Amazon Pantry, services like Super Value Day, and Subscribe and Save by the ecommerce major also cater to the monthly purchase requirement.


Also Read

Amazon says its next device will be able to read human emotions

Also Read

Jeff Bezos' letter to shareholders reveals third-party sellers are giving Amazon a run for its ...


27+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Athira Nair
Writes on e-commerce for a living. Appreciates a glass of wine, a cup of coffee, and a book of fiction, with the same fervour. Given a chance, will go somewhere with no internet and phone. Athira can be reached at athira.nair@yourstory.com because her phone is permanently on silent mode. She tweets as @aiharla

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Indian startups raise $148 million; Uber reports $1 billion loss

Latest Stories

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Tamil Nadu kicks the butt, marks World No Tobacco Day by not selling tobacco products

by Think Change India

US President Trump to end preferential trade status for India under GSP on June 5

by Press Trust of India

G20 digital tax takes a step closer

by Press Trust of India

GDP growth slows to 5-year low; unemployment rate at 45-year high

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi