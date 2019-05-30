Amazon Pantry will now deliver grocery in 110 cities in India

Online commerce titan Amazon has stated that its grocery delivery service – Amazon Pantry – is now present in 110 cities across India. Launched as a pilot in Hyderabad in 2016, Amazon Pantry was available in over 30 cities by 2017. It ensures that customers get the products they order on Pantry (all together) the very next day.





According to a press release from the company, the new cities include Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Hooghly, Hubli, Indore, Kanpur, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panjim, Vijayawada, and Ranchi, among others. In Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune, customers can choose from time slots to schedule their order deliveries.





Commenting on the expansion, Saurabh Srivastava, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said that Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it offers savings and convenience of doorstep delivery.





“We have now added more than 70 cities and towns in the last few months to take the total number of cities covered by Amazon Pantry to 110. Customers even in smaller cities like Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra, Kaithal in Haryana, and Belgaum in Karnataka can now enjoy the benefits of Amazon Pantry,” he added.





Amazon India’s food retail licence holding entity, Amazon Retail, sells grocery and food items on the marketplace in full compliance with FDI regulations despite a minor. In fact, Pantry was Amazon India’s aggressive bet in the Indian grocery space dominated by players like Bigbasket, Future Retail, and Reliance Retail. Amazon’s nemesis Flipkart, owned by Walmart, has also entered the e-grocery market, which is expected to reach $17.39 billion by 2022.





Amazon Pantry’s product range includes staples, snacks, beverages, packaged food, household supplies, personal care, and baby products, among others. Fresh vegetables and fruits are not included in this service.





Only products that are available near a customer’s location show up under Pantry when he logs in, as Amazon needs to ensure all products ordered are packed together and reach the customer the very next day.





Besides Amazon Pantry, services like Super Value Day, and Subscribe and Save by the ecommerce major also cater to the monthly purchase requirement.







