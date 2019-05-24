Bayer G4A is inviting healthcare startups to partner with them and 'Change the Experience of Health'

Do you have a healthcare solution that can improve doctor-patient engagement? Or a technology than can transform women’s health issues? If the answer is yes, Bayer G4A 2019 Partnerships is the perfect platform to accelerate your digital health innovation, and give it the recognition it deserves.





The right track to co-create innovative healthcare solutions





Since 2013, Bayer G4A (formerly Bayer Grants4Apps) has supported over 150 digital health companies, resulting in 30 direct collaborations with companies like Turbine and Xbird. G4A's mission is to collaborate with entrepreneurs and innovators in the digital health space, and drive change through commercial partnerships. G4A now operates in more than 13 countries, developing and promoting collaborative healthcare projects with both early-stage and late-stage digital health startups, helping them scale globally.





The G4A Growth and Advance Tracks offer a gateway to partner with Bayer and solve healthcare challenges in the world.





Growth Track: This track is designed for companies in the pre-product launch stage. If you are a seed-stage startup with a minimum viable product that’s validated through acquisition of patents and in publication, you can apply. (Having a stellar team is an added advantage!)





Advance Track: This track is for mature company in the healthcare space with a product in the market and ready to partner with Bayer. These companies will be working with Bayer experts to drive a commercial partnership co-funded by G4A.





Focus areas for partnership





You can have a solution in up to 3 of the following areas:





Cardiovascular

Dermatology

Digital Therapeutics

Global Health

Neurotech

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Pulmonology

Radiology

Voice Tech

Woman's Health

Other





Reasons why you should apply





Financial support: EUR 50,000 to 100,000 as one-time payment for Growth Track partners, and, for Advance, additional follow-on payments when jointly defined milestones are achieved.





World-class workspace: A dedicated office space for four to six digital health startups with innovative technology solutions at the Bayer premises in Berlin.





Mentorship: Get mentored by external experts and entrepreneurs, and work with global health tech professionals.





Exclusive networking: Network with key people who can help you grow your business and open doors for new business opportunities or segments. This is an ideal collaborative environment to advance cutting-edge technologies in healthcare.





Bayer experts: Get coached by experienced senior Bayer Pharma managers and executives. This is a unique opportunity to be connected with a 150-year-old life sciences company and gain from invaluable expertise.





Regional engagement: Once you are selected, you become a G4A partner and join the G4A alumni family for life. This means being a part of hundreds of like-minded individuals who constantly change the experience of health.









Application timeline for 2019





1. Applications close on May 31





Participants have to complete the submission of the form and upload a pitch deck before May 31, 2019 11:59 PM GMT.





2. Selection - June to July





Experts from the G4A team and Bayer team will review and select the finalists.





3. Workshops - August





The selected finalists will be notified to join workshops with Bayer. This will determine if there is a mutual fit between both parties.





4. Kick-off- Early October





Finalists will be invited to Signing Day in Berlin







