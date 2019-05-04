EDITIONS
Brand Spotlight
Amazon.in
Announcement

Build engaging Voice-games with the Alexa experts at the Alexa Workshop for Game Developers in Pune and Bengaluru

Team YS
4th May 2019
12+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Amazon Alexa has always actively encouraged the country’s developer community, bringing people together to connect, collaborate and learn from the experts. With the world moving towards more voice- first experiences, there has never been a better time for tech enthusiasts, designers and developers to create engaging experiences for Amazon Alexa, the cloud-based voice service that drives a multitude of devices, including Amazon Echo.


Click here to register!


As part of the Alexa Developer Rewards Program, developers in India who publish skills to the India Alexa Skills Store can now earn money for the eligible Alexa skills, especially games that drive some of the highest customer engagement. Developers can increase customer engagement and potentially earn more rewards by publishing more engaging skills to the India store, and by improving their existing Alexa skills. Developers can also take part in global challenges and win big. An Indian agency has recently won $3,000 for their gaming skill called Bulls & Cows.


If you have experience in creating mobile apps, it’s time to take your abilities to the next level with a one- of-a-kind skill building workshop with the Alexa team, who will showcase voice-first games on Alexa and the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) SDK, game mechanics and best practices, as well as new features to the ASK SDK toolkit. This course is targeted at gaming developers experienced in creating mobile gaming apps.


What You’ll Learn


Alexa Everywhere: An overview

·        The future of voice-based experiences in gaming

·        Overview of Echo, Alexa, and the tools used to build Alexa skills

Build your first Alexa Skill


Cake Walk

·        Build the Cake Walk skill

·        Add Memory to the skill


Building for Voice

·        Voice Design and scripting

·        Context and Personalization


Open Hack


The sessions will be led by Sohan Maheshwar, Evangelist at Alexa and Karthik Raghubathy, Solutions Architect, Alexa. After working as a developer evangelist for Gupshup and InMobi, today, Sohan inspires and helps developers build incredible voice experiences using Alexa. He is a regular guest speaker at global conferences. Karthik is a Solutions Architect for Alexa Skills Kit at Amazon. He works closely with developers and helps them realise and build their voice-first ideas. Prior to Amazon, he worked with Dabble Lab, another voice-first company - where he worked with enterprises and built Alexa Skills for an enterprise setting.


Join the voice-first revolution


This free, one-day, hands-on learning experience will be held on May 25, 2019 at 91springboard Yerwada, Pune, from 9 am to 5 pm, followed by second workshop on May 31, 2019 at CoWrks, Residency Road, Bengaluru from 9 am to 5 pm. Watch this space for more details. Don’t forget to bring a fully charged laptop with you to get the best out of this experience. Attendees will also have to create an Amazon Developer account here and an AWS account here prior to arrival.


Seats are limited, so hurry up and click here to register!


Click on the cities for more details: Pune & Bengaluru.



12+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi