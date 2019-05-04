Build engaging Voice-games with the Alexa experts at the Alexa Workshop for Game Developers in Pune and Bengaluru

Amazon Alexa has always actively encouraged the country’s developer community, bringing people together to connect, collaborate and learn from the experts. With the world moving towards more voice- first experiences, there has never been a better time for tech enthusiasts, designers and developers to create engaging experiences for Amazon Alexa, the cloud-based voice service that drives a multitude of devices, including Amazon Echo.









As part of the Alexa Developer Rewards Program, developers in India who publish skills to the India Alexa Skills Store can now earn money for the eligible Alexa skills, especially games that drive some of the highest customer engagement. Developers can increase customer engagement and potentially earn more rewards by publishing more engaging skills to the India store, and by improving their existing Alexa skills. Developers can also take part in global challenges and win big. An Indian agency has recently won $3,000 for their gaming skill called Bulls & Cows .





If you have experience in creating mobile apps, it’s time to take your abilities to the next level with a one- of-a-kind skill building workshop with the Alexa team, who will showcase voice-first games on Alexa and the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) SDK, game mechanics and best practices, as well as new features to the ASK SDK toolkit. This course is targeted at gaming developers experienced in creating mobile gaming apps.





What You’ll Learn





●Alexa Everywhere: An overview

· The future of voice-based experiences in gaming

· Overview of Echo, Alexa, and the tools used to build Alexa skills

●Build your first Alexa Skill





●Cake Walk

· Build the Cake Walk skill

· Add Memory to the skill





●Building for Voice

· Voice Design and scripting

· Context and Personalization





●Open Hack





The sessions will be led by Sohan Maheshwar, Evangelist at Alexa and Karthik Raghubathy, Solutions Architect, Alexa. After working as a developer evangelist for Gupshup and InMobi, today, Sohan inspires and helps developers build incredible voice experiences using Alexa. He is a regular guest speaker at global conferences. Karthik is a Solutions Architect for Alexa Skills Kit at Amazon. He works closely with developers and helps them realise and build their voice-first ideas. Prior to Amazon, he worked with Dabble Lab, another voice-first company - where he worked with enterprises and built Alexa Skills for an enterprise setting.





Join the voice-first revolution





This free, one-day, hands-on learning experience will be held on May 25, 2019 at 91springboard Yerwada, Pune, from 9 am to 5 pm, followed by second workshop on May 31, 2019 at CoWrks, Residency Road, Bengaluru from 9 am to 5 pm. Watch this space for more details. Don’t forget to bring a fully charged laptop with you to get the best out of this experience. Attendees will also have to create an Amazon Developer account here and an AWS account here prior to arrival.





Seats are limited, so hurry up and click here to register!





Click on the cities for more details: Pune & Bengaluru.







