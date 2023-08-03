Menu
News

London-based Urbanic reveals new brand identity; plans to expand supply chain team in India

The new logo and visual identity showcases its new, inclusive identity with the slogan "We are because you are".

Pooja Malik445 Stories
Thursday August 03, 2023,

3 min Read

London-based womenswear brand Urbanic has unveiled a new logo, merchandise, collection, and app and website interface as part of a rebranding campaign.


The new logo and visual identity showcases its new, inclusive identity with the slogan "We are because you are", as per a statement from the company.


As per the company, this rebranding exercise is an attempt to garner shoppers in the affordable premium clothing sector. "Our new identity focuses on creativity and inclusivity. While more refined, it still embodies the spirit of our deeply rooted original values," said Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing at Urbanic, India.


Launched in 2019, Urbanic offers fashion across 10 categories. It currently has a presence three countries—India, Brazil, and Mexico. India is the brand's first and largest overseas market expansion, followed by Brazil and then Mexico, which account for half of its sales.


With 20 million active users on its web and app, the brand primarily targets women between the ages of 16 and 30. From now on, the brand's target audience will be women between the ages of 18 and 35.

Urbanic's clothing collection

Now, Urbanic is set to launch its website in India as part of its plans to focus more on D2C (direct-to-consumer) business, besides revamping its current app to provide users with a better experience. It generates approximately 90% of its business from its app.


The majority of Urbanic's shoppers live in metro or Tier I cities. "For the time being, we will continue to focus on metro and tier-one cities. Our goal is to offer the best quality and trendy styles at fair prices, with a focus on customer lifetime value," said Dayama.


The brand won't remove its products from ecommerce platforms. However, no new collections will be launched on these platforms.


"We are excited to unveil a new brand identity that resonates with our true philosophy and core values. We believe it is a progressive evolution reflecting a broader purpose," stated James Wellwood, founding partner at Urbanic said in a statement.


Late deliveries have long been a problem for Urbanic. It plans to expand its supply chain team in India to solve the issue and ensure faster and smoother deliveries. It usually takes 8-13 days to deliver, depending on the customer's location. It also offers fast delivery which takes 3-5 days.


In the near future, the company is planning more pop-ups in prime locations which appeal to its target market. The brand has also switched to using recycled or biodegradable packaging worldwide, ensuring that everything from the outer boxes to the inner product materials can be recycled.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

