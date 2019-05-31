EDITIONS
Dunzo launches new B2B logistics services for small businesses

'Checkout with Dunzo' will empower retailers and small business owners with hassle-free logistics support, allowing customers to opt for faster delivery.

Press Trust of India
31st May 2019
Dunzo, a Bengaluru-based hyperlocal delivery platform, has introduced 'Checkout with Dunzo', a new B2B logistics service for retailers and small business owners.


'Checkout with Dunzo' opens up the possibility to tie-up with any store, which has an online presence through its website or app, empowering any businesses of any size to have hassle-free logistics support. The service, similar to a payment option, lets users opt for faster delivery through a Dunzo partner, at the time of checkout.


For retailers ranging from national chains to local mom n pop stores, this gives them the opportunity to cope up with the demands of an ecommerce economy, save time, and logistical costs, as well have a dedicated delivery resource.


Kabeer Biswas, CEO and Co-founder, Dunzo, said,


"At Dunzo, we're constantly looking to improve the merchant's, partner's, and user's experience. 'Checkout with Dunzo' is a considerable step in that direction - enabling faster deliveries for users, building a more efficient and democratic omnichannel business for merchants, and creating more flexible earning opportunities for partners."


Dunzo

Dunzo Founders - Ankur Aggarwal, Mukund Jha, Kabeer Biswas and Dalvir Suri

Deep Kalra invests Rs 3 Cr in Dunzo as part of Series C funding


Powered by Dunzo's technology, this feature is being piloted with confectionery chain CakeZone in Bengaluru, and will soon expand to other retailers and locations.


Praveen Kavuri, Co-founder & CEO, CakeZone said,


"With evolving consumer needs in retail, we are always on the lookout for the most convenient and reliable delivery options. Quick delivery is one of the vital factors in the retail food industry. Customers essentially look for speed and convenience and Dunzo is helping us bridge the gap with its quick and in-time delivery."


In the last 18 months, Dunzo has grown 30x and is expecting to do upwards of two million orders per month by June 2019. It has a repeat user rate of 80 percent and a transaction frequency of five orders per month per user. The company aims to get micro-market profitable at an order level in the next quarter.


With an audacious Mumbai launch scheduled in the next 60 days, Dunzo aims to be the logistical layer of the top 10 cities in the country.


How Dunzo got Google to make its first direct investment in India

Dunzo has figured out how to make urban India lazy (and why we're loving it)



Authors
Press Trust of India

