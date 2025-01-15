Cloud kitchen operator Curefoods has promoted Gokul Kandhi to the role of chief operating officer (COO).

Kandhi has been working with Curefoods since 2017 in different operational roles. “Gokul will play a critical role in steering the company’s strategic vision, driving operational excellence, and expanding its diverse portfolio of brands across India," said Curefoods in a statement.

Kandhi comes with over 18 years of experience in startups, retail, and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segments. Prior to joining Curefoods, Kandhi worked at Apple as a business manager focusing on the accessories segment. He previously had stints in PepsiCo, Metro, Manipal Education Services, and Wipro.

With Curefoods, Kandhi has been an important executive and has been part of scaling brands like EatFit, CakeZone, Nomad Pizza, Sharief Bhai Biryani, and Frozen Bottle. Curefoods now operates over 500 cloud kitchens and offline stores, serving more than 10 cuisines in 40 cities across the country.

“It’s an honour to take on the role of COO at Curefoods and lead the next phase of growth for a company that has been a pioneer in India’s F&B landscape. I look forward to working with our incredible team to expand our reach, strengthen our brands, and deliver exceptional experiences to our customers," said Kandhi in a statement.

Curefoods was founded by Ankit Nagori, a former executive at Flipkart and co-founder of Cult.fit, in 2020. So far, Curefoods has raised over $120 million in equity funding from investors such as Accel, Sixteenth Street Capital, and Iron Pillar. The company houses multiple brands in its portfolio, including Eatfit, Chaat Street, Millet Express, Olio Pizza, and Nomad Pizza.

Recently, Curefoods said it is acquiring the rights to sell Krispy Kreme in India. In October, YourStory exclusively reported that Curefoods was in discussions with Landmark Group to secure the rights to sell Krispy Kreme in India, ahead of its anticipated funding round.

Also Read Curefoods acquires Krispy Kreme, expands its footprint in India

The deal is expected to boost Curefoods' growth by leveraging Krispy Kreme's established customer base and operational network. Landmark Hospitality Services Limited will also acquire a stake in Curefoods India as part of the agreement.