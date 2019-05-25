Also read: At AWS Fintech Day 2019, the fintech community gathered to discuss the latest innovation trends in the industry





Gone are the days of standing in long queues to withdraw or deposit money at a bank. The financial technology (Fintech) sector is redefining the way we track, manage, and facilitate our finance on a daily basis. From digital wallets to mobile banking, fintech companies have simplified our lives in many ways.





Though the fintech industry is relatively new in India as compared to other countries, it has shown promising growth. According to India Fintech Report 2019, there were only 737 fintech startups in the country. And in 2019, the number has increased to 2,035, making it the world’s second biggest fintech hub, next to the US. The report says the fintech sector has raised $2 billion in funding across 165 deals in 2018 alone, with payments constituting the largest share, followed by lending, wealth tech, personal finance, insurtech, regtech, and others.





The sunrise industry has also given a boost to job creation. If you are determined to make a cut into the fintech domain, YourStory has curated a list of jobs.





Paytm Money

Head of Treasury

Expereince needed: not specified

As head of treasury, you will have to retail brokerage treasury function and manage the overall treasury function of the entity. Your responsibilities will include developing a relationship with banks to ensure guarantee lines and maintain relation with rating agencies, mutual funds, and other sources of borrowing. You will also have to manage cash flow of the company on a daily basis.







MobiKwik

Head of Public Relations and Communications

Expereince needed: not specified

The candidate will have to develop a communication plan including strategy, goals, budget, and tactics, and also work on media relations strategy, seeking high-level placements in print, broadcast, and online media. The candidate will also have to manage media enquiries and interview requests, and also leverage existing media relationships and cultivate new contacts within business and industry media. The candidate will also monitor, analyse, and communicate PR results on a quarterly basis.







MobiKwik

Data Scientist

Experience needed: 4 years

As a data scientist, the candidate will have to work with multiple stakeholders to understand the requirements, challenges, and opportunities of existing systems. The candidate should use their expertise in data science to propose solution that will add value to the business.







Zest Money

HR Operations Manager

Experience needed: 2-6 years

The candidate should have expertise in HR operations across compensation and benefits, employee relations, HR policy and frameworks, and compliance with HR laws. The candidate should take initiatives to get things done when there is an opportunity for improvement and should also possess strong communication and interpersonal skills.







LendingKart

Customer Support Role

Experience needed: 0-5 years

The company is looking for a candidate with good communication skills and ready to make at least a hundred calls on a daily basis. Prior experience in BPO or tele sales experience is preferred.







InCred

Area Sales Manager

Experience needed: not specified

The candidate should have an entrepreneurial mindset, drive sales number and report to management, and work towards building the location as a profit centre. As area sales manager, the candidate should always be aware of market trends and competitor intelligence, and achieve the sales target set by the organisation on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.







Ziploan

Assistant Vice-President-Repayment Operations

Experience needed: 9-12 years

The candidate should have prior experience in managing EMI presentation process and strong understanding of CMS ecosystem in terms of reoccurring payments, which includes repayment through ECS / NACH / Escrow modes of presentment and banking. The candidate will have to identify the need of automation and process improvement and drive the same in the unit and co-ordinate with stakeholders to support and manage daily business operations.







