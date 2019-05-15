EDITIONS
Funding

Matrix Partners India exits eye care service provider Centre for Sight

Mahindra Partners said it would invest Rs 206.5 crore in Centre for Sight, allowing Matrix Partners India to exit.

Anya George
15th May 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Avnish Balaji

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director at Matrix India

Matrix Partners India announced on Wednesday that it had fully exited its long-term stake in eye care service provider Centre for Sight, after Mahindra Partners said it would invest Rs 206.5 crore in the business.


Mahindra Partners has totally invested Rs 226.5 crore through primary and secondary capital in New Delhi-based Centre for Sight (NDCFS), and the promoters of the specialty eye care company have invested Rs 20 crore.


“Centre for Sight also fits into our larger healthcare strategy, which is focused on the delivery side with a bias towards single specialty," Parag Shah, Managing Partner at Mahindra Partners, said in a statement released to the media.


NDCFS said the investment would help them to open new eye centres, as well as drive growth through acquisitions of existing practices. This is Mahindra Partner's second healthcare investment in India, after Medwell Ventures, which operates Nightingales specialty home healthcare services.


Centre for Sight was established in 1996, and has 43 centres across nine states, and more than 24 cities in India. This year, they opened a flagship centre in Dwarka, New Delhi.


“We have been privileged to partner with NDCFS from 2010 and from its very early days. The business has scaled almost 10 times since then," added Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director at Matrix India.


Matrix Partners India, which has about $1 billion assets under management, specialises in seed, early, and early growth stage investments in India. The firm has also invested in cab aggregator Ola, online classifieds marketplace Quikr, and healthtech startup Practo.


Also Read: [Funding alert] Swiggy founders, Matrix Partners invest in career accelerator Pesto



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Anya George

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi