Anya George
Funding

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise around $148M, Sachin Bansal invests $32M in Ather

31st May 2019 · 4 min read
Reports and Research

[RESEARCH] YourStory and Kalaari unveil report on the road ahead for India under Modi 2.0

31st May 2019 · 3 min read
Startup

This Mumbai startup wants to be the OYO of social media marketing

28th May 2019 · 6 min read
environment

This Mumbai-based startup has rolled out eco-friendly bamboo substitutes in its fight against plastic

27th May 2019 · 6 min read
Government

Elections 2019: BJP’s manifesto sheds light on what startups can expect from the new government

24th May 2019 · 5 min read
Government

Elections 2019: Indian markets hit record highs, then reverse course as NDA makes a clean sweep

23rd May 2019 · 3 min read