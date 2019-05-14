Myntra Jabong appoints Harish Narayanan as marketing head

Ecommerce major Myntra has announced the appointment of Harish Narayanan as the head of marketing for Myntra Jabong. Harish will be taking over from Mithun Sundar, who currently heads revenue and marketing.





Before this role, Harish was heading B2B marketing for YouTube APAC, and comes with 12 years of experience in marketing with a deep knowledge of consumer branding and digital marketing strategy, said a statement released by Myntra.





Harish will now lead the overall marketing function, with a strong focus on driving growth and consumer engagement. He will be reporting to Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra Jabong.





Mithun will continue to lead revenue apart from fashion strategy, and will be working closely with Amar. He will also lead analytics, business intelligence, and strategic planning and execution as a part of his role.





Speaking about the appointment, Amar Nagaram said,





“Harish joins us at a very exciting phase of growth and expansion. His experience and proven track record in both B2C and B2B domains will help us create superior messaging and engagement with our audience. His appointment will strengthen our already strong leadership team, which is very well poised to achieve high growth targets and is driven by a mission to provide customers the best of fashion and lifestyle.”





Harish was previously associated with Procter & Gamble (P&G) and served the multinational consumer goods corporation in various capacities related to marketing and branding, before his stint with Google, said the statement.





Harish is an MBA from IIM-Lucknow, and a BE in Computer Engineering from the University of Mumbai.





In January this year, Ananth Narayanan decided to step down as the CEO of Myntra and Jabong, and Amar Nagaram was named the Head of Myntra and Jabong, reporting to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of the Flipkart Group.





