Siemens to launch startup incubator ‘Next47’ in India

German engineering and technology major Siemens on Monday announced the opening of the India office for its startup incubator 'Next47' as part of the company's $1 billion investment fund for startups globally.





The incubator, which is focused on bringing startup innovation to Siemens customers in the region, will be based out of Bengaluru, and will incubate tech startups.





Along with Next47, the Munich-headquartered company is also setting up a digital services and consultancy arm in India that will have a strong team of 4,000 IoT and software experts. The experts will collaborate to conceptualise, develop, test, and bring-to-market applications in the areas of Smart Urban Infrastructure, Digital Enterprise, Connected Mobility, Future of Energy, and Artificial Intelligence.









Dr Roland Busch, Chief Operating Officer, Siemens AG, said,





“India is a key focus market and plays an important role in our global digitalisation strategy. Research and Software Development in India coupled with the sharpened focus on Startup innovations through Next47 will actively drive the implementation of cutting-edge technologies.”​





He further added that with its unique IoT platform, comprising an advanced technology stack, domain know-how, and an inclusive innovation ecosystem, Siemens is well prepared to support India into the digital age.





In March 2019, Siemens launched a MindSphere Application Centre in India, an open, cloud-based IoT operating system that lets customers connect machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world. The centres, based in Pune, Noida, and Gurugram are specifically aimed at delivering digital solutions for coal and steam-based power plant operators.





Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said,





“IoT enabled applications are the need of the hour and will focus on contributing to customers’ efforts to maximise the potential with digitalisation through data insights.”



