EDITIONS
Tech

Siemens to launch startup incubator ‘Next47’ in India

In March 2019, the company also introduced a MindSphere Application Centre in Gurugram that lets customers connect machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world.

Sujata Sangwan
28th May 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

German engineering and technology major Siemens on Monday announced the opening of the India office for its startup incubator 'Next47' as part of the company's $1 billion investment fund for startups globally.


The incubator, which is focused on bringing startup innovation to Siemens customers in the region, will be based out of Bengaluru, and will incubate tech startups.


Along with Next47, the Munich-headquartered company is also setting up a digital services and consultancy arm in India that will have a strong team of 4,000 IoT and software experts. The experts will collaborate to conceptualise, develop, test, and bring-to-market applications in the areas of Smart Urban Infrastructure, Digital Enterprise, Connected Mobility, Future of Energy, and Artificial Intelligence.


Startup incubator 'Next47'
Also Read

An insider’s view of the role of an incubator


Dr Roland Busch, Chief Operating Officer, Siemens AG, said,


“India is a key focus market and plays an important role in our global digitalisation strategy. Research and Software Development in India coupled with the sharpened focus on Startup innovations through Next47 will actively drive the implementation of cutting-edge technologies.”​


He further added that with its unique IoT platform, comprising an advanced technology stack, domain know-how, and an inclusive innovation ecosystem, Siemens is well prepared to support India into the digital age.


In March 2019, Siemens launched a MindSphere Application Centre in India, an open, cloud-based IoT operating system that lets customers connect machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world. The centres, based in Pune, Noida, and Gurugram are specifically aimed at delivering digital solutions for coal and steam-based power plant operators.


Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said,


“IoT enabled applications are the need of the hour and will focus on contributing to customers’ efforts to maximise the potential with digitalisation through data insights.”
Also Read

Home rental startup NestAway launches incubation programme


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi