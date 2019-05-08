Gurgaon-based healthcare venture CapBuild Clinical Skills today announced it had raised an undisclosed amount of funding from HealthStart India, an accelerator programme dedicated to support startups in the healthcare industry. With the funds raised, the company plans to expand to newer geographies, and strengthen its solution and technology.





Founded in 2015 by Vikram Anand, Cyrus Engineer and Manojit Sen, CapBuild focuses on professionalising healthcare providers through data and analytics, using technology as an enabler. The company, which serves hospitals, labs, and clinics across the country, is supported by Huddle, a sector-agnostic incubator.





Also Read: These 10 startups are redefining healthcare in India





CapBuild established its first product Cap Predict in 2018 after years of research and on the ground experience. It is currently in the process of engaging with healthcare providers in foreign geographies including the US, Sri Lanka, and Europe.





On how he sees the industry transforming, Vikram, the founder of Capbuild said,





“In order to manage the tremendous change and disruption, performance of healthcare organisations across functional areas is a concern and is limiting their growth and service delivery. In order to sustain this change, organisations need to move on from using traditional practices of management and look to data and insights based on their reality to understand the biggest opportunities and risks in their setup.”





Capbuild currently serves over 2,100 beds across 15 hospitals in India.





Last month, Bengaluru-based healthtech startup mfine, which offers its cloud offering and acts as a business channel for hospitals, raised $17.2 million as a part of its Series B funding round led by Japan-based venture capital firm, SBI Investment. The startup aims to bring together India's top 250 hospitals on its platform, from 10 cities, and getting more than 2,500 doctors onto its virtual hospital network. Also, in April, New Delhi-based MyHealthcare which is a technology partner with hospitals, diagnostic labs and health clinics, secured $3 million from Mumbai-based fund management company Sixth Sense Ventures.





Also Read: The future of medicine looks promising – thanks to technological developments







