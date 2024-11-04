Visionary leadership isn’t exclusive to presidents and kings. Business leaders are often far-sighted leaders, forward thinkers who take a big-picture view of their business's role in the world.

In the dynamic landscape of contemporary business, 12 leaders stand out for finding their own path to success. Leading by example, these business leaders help their organisation and clients see what lies ahead and pivot nimbly to counter any challenges along the way.

1. Gaurav Dubey, Founder & CEO, Home of Marketing

With more than nine years of professional experience, Gaurav Dubey is a highly accomplished marketer and business strategist. His company, Home of Marketing, provides innovative solutions and facilitates a barter system, allowing brands to exchange excess inventory for media ad space. Within 12 months, the business has achieved an ARR of Rs 100 crore. Home of Marketing is dedicated to fostering the growth and success of businesses in India with sustainability. It aims to reduce the environmental impact of excess inventory by trading surplus stock, cutting waste, and promoting sustainability. In addition to his professional achievements, Dubey is also a dedicated philanthropist and social entrepreneur.

2. Nitin Jain, CEO, India PR Distribution

Nitin Jain, CEO of India PR Distribution, leads the way in innovative press release distribution services. His team was among the first to offer organic distribution at reasonable prices, making press release publication accessible to businesses without significant costs. With over two decades of experience, Jain has transformed PR solutions for startups, small businesses, and large corporations. India PR Distribution integrates cutting-edge digital tools to keep clients ahead in the digital age, providing tailored strategies and quick turnaround times for maximum visibility. Committed to customer satisfaction and results, India PR Distribution remains a key player in the competitive PR landscape.

3. Harish Bisam, Founder, QuickVitals

A seasoned entrepreneur and business mentor, Harish Bisam is known for his exceptional ability to support startups and early-stage companies in their journey to success. He has developed a deep understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, offering strategic guidance to innovative ventures as they navigate the complexities of securing funding, scaling operations, and driving growth. The founder of Bisam Pharmaceuticals spearheaded the development of QuickVitals, a state-of-the-art AI-powered health monitoring application. QuickVitals allows users to monitor vital health metrics directly through smartphones, reflecting Bisam’s dedication to leveraging technology for healthcare innovation.

4. Inderjeet Singh Banga and Jasmeet Banga, Founders, Pirates of Grill

The directors of Biggie Restaurants Private Limited embody the spirit of resilience and innovation in the restaurant industry. Their company launched the popular restaurant chain Pirates of Grill, which offers North Indian, continental, Asian and Mediterranean cuisines. Their commitment to quality has resonated with patrons, leading to an impressive expansion – the restaurant has now grown to 10 outlets. For Inderjeet, opening a restaurant was akin to realising a dream, especially after losing his father at a young age. “Good food, good experience has been our mantra,” says Jasmeet, revealing their recipe for success. With an insatiable desire for growth, the Banga brothers are poised to reach new heights in the culinary world.

5. Harry Bajaj, CEO, Mobec

Harry Bajaj is the CEO of Mobec, a pioneering Noida-based startup specialising in portable EV charging solutions. With a focus on hassle-free transition towards green energy, Mobec aims to transform the EV charging landscape. His leadership has been phenomenal in driving growth, and his vision, coupled with extensive industry experience, has enabled the company to navigate challenges and seize opportunities for expansion. Bajaj’s vision for Mobec is centred on creating a circular and green ecosystem. He aims to lead the company towards renewable energy solutions, mobile/portable technology, and e-waste recycling, fostering a sustainable future.

6. Shaan Gidwani, Founder & Managing Director, Acapella Hospitality

Shaan Gidwani, the man behind Acapella Hospitality, isn't just a restaurateur; he's a dreamer, a doer, and a culinary artist. His journey began with a passion for food ignited by his global travels and life experiences. Today, that spark has transformed into a culinary empire, serving over 2,000 people daily. From corporate events to cosy casual dining and quick, satisfying bites, Acapella has something for everyone. Behind Acapella's success lies a dedicated team, nurtured through rigorous training and supportive HR policies. This harmonious blend of talent and structure has not only boosted productivity but has also earned Acapella well-deserved recognition.

7. Amit Bagga, Co-founder, CEO & CMO, Daryaganj Hospitality

Amit Bagga is a visionary leader in India’s food industry. He co-founded Daryaganj with childhood friend Raghav Jaggi, to celebrate the culinary legacy of Kundan Lal Jaggi and the resilience and innovation of the Punjabi refugees who migrated to Delhi after the Partition. The restaurant blends old-world flavours and closely guarded recipes from the “inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani”. Under Bagga’s leadership, all 13 Daryaganj outlets have remained profitable, and even thrived during the pandemic. The brand has won 48 awards since 2019, transforming perceptions of North Indian cuisine. With plans to open its first international outlet in Bangkok, Bagga advocates for technology in hospitality, inspiring entrepreneurs with his innovative and authentic approach.

8. Arun Karthik Nagappan , Founder, Workfolio

Arun Karthik is a dynamic entrepreneur with extensive experience building and scaling tech ventures. As the Founder of Workfolio, a bootstrapped SaaS company, he has proved his expertise in developing products that address genuine market needs. With a deep understanding of technology and a focus on delivering innovative solutions, Karthik has successfully guided Workfolio to become a trusted name in the productivity software industry. Workfolio empowers businesses to optimise workforce efficiency through real-time tracking, performance analytics, and automated reporting. The company has more than 150,000 users across 50+ countries.

9. Mudit Kumar, Active Angel Investor and Senior Private Banker

With nearly 20 years of private banking experience, Mudit Kumar excels in managing diverse asset classes, including equities, debt, and emerging sectors. Now focused on startups, he invests in sectors like healthtech, legal tech, space tech, and climate tech, contributing strategic advice to scale businesses. Kumar’s investment philosophy goes beyond capital, emphasising hands-on collaboration with founders to drive growth. He takes a sector-agnostic approach, with a strong focus on startups that drive societal impact, especially in space tech and climate tech. As both a mentor and investor, his vision emphasises fostering innovation, creating long-term value, and advancing a more sustainable future.

10. Siva Balakrishnan, Founder & CEO, Vserve

Siva Balakrishnan, the Founder and CEO of Vserve, is a seasoned professional with a strong academic background and a decade of hands-on experience in launching and scaling technology outsourcing businesses. Vserve is an innovative and forward-thinking company that offers ecommerce services to clients all over the world. The company is headquartered in New York, has established operations in Tamil Nadu, and has significant operations in the Philippines. Under Balakrishnan’s visionary leadership, Vserve has become a reliable partner for companies seeking to enhance their ecommerce capabilities.

11. Deepak Syal, Co-founder & Director, GreyB

Deepak Syal is setting a benchmark in the patent and analytics sector. He’s not just the Co-founder and Director of GreyB, but is a thought leader in the corporate patent strategy. With more than a decade of experience in consulting, GreyB is working to enable every company to come up with innovative solutions. The company aims to develop technology solutions that assist companies to tackle industry challenges. It performs custom analysis on patents, research papers, and market reports to drive insights. The innovation consulting firm’s strength lies in the methodologies it has derived over the years to help dig out hidden information to fast-forward innovation.

12. Sidhavelayutham Mohan, Founder & CEO, Alice Blue

Alice Blue is an online discount broking firm that provides trading and investment services in India. Founded by Sidhavelayutham Mohan, the company began with a small team and has expanded to over 1,000 employees across 20 cities. As CEO, Mohan focuses on risk management, product development, and fostering a work culture that encourages innovation. His commitment to leveraging technology to meet the needs of modern investors helped Alice Blue earn the title of Leading Client Participant Member - ADT by MCX in 2024. Looking ahead, he and his team aim to establish Alice Blue as one of India’s top brokerage firms.