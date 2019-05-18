Startup lessons every entrepreneur can learn from Avengers: Endgame

“This is gonna work” - Black Widow

“I know it is. Because I don’t know what I am gonna do if it doesn’t”

- Captain America





If you haven’t realised yet, this post is centred around the latest MCU blockbuster Avengers: Endgame. And if you haven’t seen it yet, you might want to stop here. Spoilers ahead - you have been warned!





We have all been in a situation where we are at our wits’ end - looking into the eye of the storm. Maybe not while saving the universe, but while saving our startup. After all, for entrepreneurs, saving our own startup is almost like saving the universe, and we may face the challenge of taking it to the brink of extinction several times while building it.





Much like our superheroes in Avengers: Endgame.





Also read: Endgame but not the end: 5 Marvel movies that will keep the ball rolling post Avengers





What inspires viewers is the story of our failed heroes making a comeback. Just like in entrepreneurship where failing is a part of the game. If you have never failed, you have never been tested, and you haven't seen your best yet. Every setback is only an opportunity for you to come back stronger.





Below are some of the entrepreneurial hacks that the Avengers: Endgame teaches us all.





“I am inevitable” - Thanos

But nothing is inevitable.





Thanos may have thought he cannot be defeated or avoided but our heroes proved otherwise. Similarly, when you are building your business, some situations may seem inescapable at times, but things can change in a snap and not all of that is going to be for the good so be ready for it.





“Because before, you didn’t have me.” - Carol Danvers

Fresh faces give fresh perspective.





Captain Marvel helped the Avengers get a new standpoint. Sometimes in your startup,you need a different perspective to a problem. Recruiting a team with diverse experience and skills always helps.





“Everything is unpredictable in the quantum realm” - Scott Lang

Small things make the difference.





If it wasn’t for the mouse, the Ant-Man would have still been stuck in the quantum realm and everything would’ve been like Thanos wanted. When building your startup too, small things like the timing of your launch matter. Not everything may be in your control but these seemingly trivial details can have a major impact on the future of your startup.





“I’m the strongest Avenger. So, this responsibility falls upon me.” - Thor

The best person may not be right for the job.





Thor is arguably the strongest of the Avenger. But he was clearly not fit for it at that exact moment. While building your business, you will come across many situations where you might think you are the right one to take on the tough tasks, but sometimes, you may not be the best bet.





“This is the fight of our lives. And we’re going to win. Whatever it takes.” - Captain America

True grit is rewriting your story when you are being written off.





In tough situations, it is grit that matters. Battles are not won alone, but they don’t end until the last man falls. So, never shy away from putting your best punch forward. In the end, when it's over and you look into the mirror,it will reflect your result.





“Part of the journey is the end." - Tony Stark

Goal is to keep going on.





Building your startup is actually a never-ending war. You need to give it all to make sure it reaches its true worth. It isn't about the destination but the journey. Sometimes, you just need to see the situation through rose-tinted glasses to keep going on.





So that in the end, you can make it look like you did it all with a snap of your fingers.





Also read: Move over Instagram, Avengers star Jeremy Renner will be on Escapex to interact with fans





(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)