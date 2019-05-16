Tata Sky eyes digital content, launches 'Binge' with Amazon FireTV Stick

Direct-to-home service operator Tata Sky launched 'Tata Sky Binge’ to allow its users to stream content from multiple apps on their TV. The company has partnered with Amazon to offer 'Binge' through the Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, an exclusive offering.





Customers can stream digital content from a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee - at only Rs 249 per month.





Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with TV shows of the past 7 days.





New subscribers will also get three months of Amazon Prime access that includes benefits of online shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, etc. The introductory pack will have an Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and an Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed.





Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India with Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Sky said that this will bridge internet and television content, bringing a premium viewing experience of the best internet app videos to large screens.





She added, "We are sure that this unique partnership will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes.”





This moves comes at the time when OTT market is getting quite aggressive. Players like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Sony Liv, and Jio TV are increasingly looking at grabbing a larger pie of the Indian market.





At present, India has over 250 million OTT users. The market is valued at over $500 million, and is expected to be worth $5 billion by 2023.





