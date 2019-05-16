EDITIONS
Tech

Tata Sky eyes digital content, launches 'Binge' with Amazon FireTV Stick

Tata Sky Binge will offer digital content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play. The introductory pack include an Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and an Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app.

Rashi Varshney
16th May 2019
13+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Direct-to-home service operator Tata Sky launched 'Tata Sky Binge’ to allow its users to stream content from multiple apps on their TV. The company has partnered with Amazon to offer 'Binge' through the Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, an exclusive offering.


Customers can stream digital content from a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee - at only Rs 249 per month.


Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, and Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with TV shows of the past 7 days.


New subscribers will also get three months of Amazon Prime access that includes benefits of online shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, etc. The introductory pack will have an Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and an Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed.


Tata Sky Binge

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India with Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Sky

Also read: Facebook, Google, Amazon, others sign global pact to fight extremist content online


Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial Officer of Tata Sky said that this will bridge internet and television content, bringing a premium viewing experience of the best internet app videos to large screens.


She added, "We are sure that this unique partnership will bring a new entertainment experience to life across millions of Tata Sky homes.”


This moves comes at the time when OTT market is getting quite aggressive. Players like Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, Sony Liv, and Jio TV are increasingly looking at grabbing a larger pie of the Indian market.


At present, India has over 250 million OTT users. The market is valued at over $500 million, and is expected to be worth $5 billion by 2023. 


Also read: Netflix is loving India but isn’t sure if cheaper, mobile-only plans are the way to go

13+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi