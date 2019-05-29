EDITIONS
Truecaller appoints former Flipkart exec Sandeep Patil as India MD

Sandeep Patil, who headed the consumer and commercial lending vertical at Flipkart until recently, will oversee Truecaller’s teams based in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Sujata Sangwan
29th May 2019
Sweden-based mobile app Truecaller, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Sandeep Patil as the Managing Director for its India operations. Sandeep will also be a part of the company's global management team.


Patil, who headed the consumer and commercial lending vertical at Flipkart until recently, will be based in Bengaluru. He will be spearheading business strategies to expand Truecaller's footprint and accelerate its revenue growth globally. He will oversee Truecaller’s teams based in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.


Speaking on the occasion, Patil said,


“We consider India our home market where we want to deepen our presence, engagement and relevance. I look forward to further strengthening our innovative organisation and collaborating with the ecosystem to take Truecaller to greater heights.”
Truecaller
Truecaller was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam and acts as a caller ID even for numbers not on your device and allows you to block unwanted calls and messages. It has more than 100 million daily active users in India.


In March 2017, it rolled out an UPI-based payments service Truecaller Pay for Indian users. The company claims that every tenth active user in India had linked their bank account to Truecaller Pay.


Commenting on Sandeep’s appointment, Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder, Truecaller said,


“More than 100 million of our daily active users are based in India, making it the most important market for us. Sandeep’s expertise and experience in consumer technology, financial services, and his strong global strategic experience will definitely help Truecaller fast track many of our ambitious plans and take it to the next level.’’


Truecaller, which is backed by investors like Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, recently came under scrutiny for data breach of its users.


The company denied it in a response to YourStory, but admitted that some of its users have been "abusing their accounts" in "illegal" ways.


Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

