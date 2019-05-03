EDITIONS
Walmart International CEO visits offices of Flipkart Group companies

The visit by Judith McKenna, President & CEO of Walmart International, saw her interacting with the top leadership and employees to get a first-hand feel of their operations.

Thimmaya Poojary
3rd May 2019
The President and CEO of Walmart International, Judith McKenna, was on a four-day internal business visit to Flipkart to interact with the group' leadership team and employees. It has also been one year since Walmart acquired Flipkart in a deal valued at $16 billion and the visit was part of this celebration.


According to a statement issued by Flipkart, Judith visited India from April 30 to May 3 and praised the creativity and passion of the team and commended the leadership for its commitment to bringing ecommerce to more Indian consumers to make their lives better.


Walmart International


The President of Walmart International met the top leadership and employees of Flipkart Group which also included Myntra & Jabong, Phonepe and also the cash and carry business of Walmart India.


Judith was impressed with how Flipkart as a group is innovating to create world-class experiences for customers using technology and making a huge difference to the whole ecosystem including sellers and manufacturers across the country.


Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that Flipkart’s partnership with Walmart is helping the Group better serve Indian customers and accelerate its growth with products and solutions that solve real problems in the country. These include supply-chain infrastructure that is disrupting the industry to benefit local consumers, suppliers and manufacturers.


During the visit, Judith along with Kalyan and Amar Nagaram, Head Myntra and Jabong, announced the launch of Myntra’s first of its kind service kiosk that offers shoppers a host of value added services such as flexible pickup and drop, instant returns, trial room and free alteration of products. 


The kiosks will be launched at locations like tech parks and large educational institutions to enhance the online shopping experience for customers. Myntra is planning to launch 30 service kiosks across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata in the first phase. During her visit to Myntra, Judith also held a town hall meeting with Myntra employees.


She was accompanied by Richard Mayfield, CFO Walmart International and Leigh Hopkins, International Strategy & Business Development Head.


She also had the first-hand experience of Flipkart’s fulfilment centre to understand the supply chain network and also met kiranas that are part of the Myntra’s MENSA (Myntra Extended Network for Service Augmentation) network.


During the trip, Judith also met with PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam and his leadership team at the PhonePe office. Walmart India CEO Krish Iyer also met with her to update her on how the cash-and-carry business is changing the lives of kiranas in India.


Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

