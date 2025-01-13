How Maha Kumbh is bridging the gap between tradition and technology via NFTs

This year’s Maha Kumbh is getting a tech twist, marking the entry of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in a unique blend of tradition meets blockchain technology.

NFTs are one-of-a-kind digital assets that are stored on a blockchain with unique identifying information that sets them apart, unlike interchangeable and identical assets like cryptocurrencies. These often include digital artwork, collectibles, and even virtual real estate.

In a partnership between blockchain solutions provider Chaincode Consulting and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), this year’s Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, will allow devotees and participants to engage with the gathering through an NFT platform.

“We are thrilled to bring the power of blockchain technology to the Maha Kumbh 2025, a monumental event in India’s cultural calendar," said Alok Gupta, CEO of Chaincode Consulting. "By partnering with IRCTC and leveraging the Polygon blockchain, we are enabling a digital-first experience that complements the spiritual and traditional significance of the Mahakumbh while introducing a new level of engagement through NFTs."

Also Read Ola Krutrim to power Kumbh Sah’AI’yak app built for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

This platform will offer exclusive digital collectibles, access credentials, and immersive experiences tied to the pilgrimage. Each NFT has been created and tracked on the Polygon blockchain and will serve as a secure and verifiable digital asset.

The NFTs will offer participants exclusive digital collectibles and personalised digital quizzes on the festival and the Indian mythology.

Additionally, the platform will also allow participants from across the globe to be a part of the Maha Kumbh experience and to engage with the festivities digitally.

“Events like Kumbh hold deep religious significance, and creating an immutable memory of tickets and moments enhances their value. Leveraging blockchain’s immutability ensures secure and cherished memories. With costs and complexities managed in the backend, users experience seamless interactions. Future developments aim to address challenges like ensuring secure ticket verification and streamlining access, setting a new standard for trust-driven technology. This initiative positions India as a global leader in innovative and replicable solutions,” said Aishwary Gupta, Global Head of Payment & Fintech and Ecosystem Business Development, Polygon India.

Digital innovation has been a key aspect of this year’s Maha Kumbh, with pilgrims equipped with the Kumbh Mela mobile app powered by AI-based navigation systems which will allow visitors find their designated campsites and the best routes to take to reach locations.