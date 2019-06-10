These six members of Facebook’s SheLeadsTech community showcased their growth stories at the Annual Summit

YourStory is the outreach partner for SheLeadsTech from Facebook





On Women’s Day 2017, Facebook India launched a unique programme created to encourage women entrepreneurs in the country. Today, the SheLeadsTech community has grown into a thriving curated group of women who have come together to exchange ideas, offer each other support, receive mentorship and address the unique problems that women entrepreneurs face.





Today, the community has scaled to 596 entrepreneurs representing 87 cities from across 67 verticals. At the recently-held SheLeadsTech Annual Summit in Delhi, six of these startups had the opportunity to showcase their products and growth story with the audience. Here they are in alphabetical order.





Baby Destination





Tarun Dhamija, COO, Baby Destination

Founded by Tamanna and Tarun Dhamija in 2016, Baby Destination, a platform for new parents to share information on everything -- from pregnancy to parenting -- was created to fill the gap of credible information available in this space.





Since then, it has grown exponentially, into one of India’s most engaged communities with 610K monthly conversations, 2,100 daily chats on the Facebook chatbot and over 4 million moms engaging on its Facebook page.





Baby Destination leverages AI and ML to drive marketing campaigns. They have also pioneered solutions in conversational marketing and are the only platform doing this.





FableStreet





Ayushi Gidwani, Founder and CEO, FableStreet

Founded by Ayushi Gidwani, FableStreet is a premium work-wear brand tailored fit for Indian women.

FableStreet uses a sizing algorithm that only requires customers to provide three body measurements to generate the remaining measurements with 95 percent accuracy. Today, they have engaged with over a million women online and have now added shoes, nursing and maternity wear, accessories and more to their product list. Over the past two years since its founding, FableStreet has garnered 100k+ Facebook followers and engaged with over 1 million women online.





Instalocate





Pallavi Jain, Co-Founder, Instalocate

Founded in April 2017 by Pallavi and Ankur Jain, Instalocate is an AI- powered travel assistant app that operates within the Facebook messenger app and allows passengers to get compensation from airlines in case of flight delay, cancellation or denial of boarding.





The app lets you track your flight in real time and also helps in estimating baggage and security check time at an airport. It doesn’t need you to download an app as it works on Facebook messenger.





Today, their Facebook page has nearly 24K followers.





LeanAgri





Sai Gole, Co-founder, LeanAgri

Founded by Sai Gole and Siddharth Dialani, LeanAgri is working on solving problems for India’s most unorganised sector using technology. They are currently working with 5,000 farmers to increase their incomes by maximising farm yields. They are doing this through systematic implementation of scientific techniques, providing essential resources with regular monitoring through soil, water and weather data collection from farmers and providing season-long personalized solutions using a unique algorithm. LeanAgri aims to impact 20,000 farmers by March 2020.





Swajal





Arushi Sharma, AVP, Marketing, Swajal

Co-founded by Advait Kumar, Dr Vibha Tripathi, Dr Dinesh Agrawal, Dr Rashmi Sanghi and Danny Kennedy, Swajal is a solar-powered water purification system. Its standout features include a proprietary IoT platform for monitoring and control and AI for predictive maintenance, which offers 80 per cent reduction in cost compared to conventional systems and 60 per cent more efficient than standard RO (reverse osmosis) systems. It can clean water and bring it from 2400 TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) to 300 TDS level, which is the global standard. Today, Swajal is already present in 15 states in India, and has a first mover’s advantage with over 400 WaterATMs installed, 100 of which are at railway stations.





The Moms Co.





Malika Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co.

Founded in 2016 by Malika and Mohit Sadani, The Moms Co. was created out of a need for the couple to provide high quality, natural products that were safe for their daughters. While living in London, Natasha found out about the harmful side effects of chemicals in bath and skincare products. The lack of such products in India and her daughter’s reaction to some of the products led her to speak to other mothers who faced the same dilemma. Today, The Moms Co has a range of solutions for mothers and babies for breastfeeding, stretch marks, diaper care, tear-free bath, and more. They’ve now grown to 10 owned stores, 23 products and over 2 lakh women as part of the family, and 10 lakh customers overall.