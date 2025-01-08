Maximising IoT Data value in the digital age: Top tech experts share strategies at exclusive roundtable

Amidst the whirlwind of digital transformation, businesses are under immense pressure to innovate and adapt. The ability to build applications that are scalable, responsive, and capable of handling complex, real-time data is no longer just a competitive advantage but essential for survival in today’s fast-paced market.

To explore the key strategies behind creating such applications, an exclusive roundtable hosted by Volt Active Data in collaboration with YourStory, brought together some of the most forward-thinking leaders in technology to deliberate on the topic ‘Internet of Things (IoT) for the Digitally Connected World: Understanding How to Maximize Value Out of IoT’. The discussion featured experts like Manoj Chandiramani, President and Founder of Just24; Vamsi Mohan, CTO of Intelligence Node; Vivek Parihar, Head of Engineering at Purplle; Gaurav Batra, Founder and CEO of CyberFrat; Sanjeev Shankar Saha, Director and Founder of 4Brains Technologies; Rohan Patil, Founder and CTO of Tannum Consulting; and Fahad Khan, Sales Director – APAC at Volt Active Data.

Moderated by Avanne Dubash, Consultant Anchor at YourStory Media, the roundtable provided a platform for these industry leaders to dive deep into the challenges, opportunities, and innovative approaches to building the next generation of applications that can thrive in a connected world.

Setting the context

The discussion began by reflecting on recent digital disruptions, such as system crashes during high-demand scenarios like the Coldplay concert ticket sales or Taylor Swift’s concert bookings. These events served as stark reminders of the growing complexities businesses face in processing massive real-time data efficiently.

Experts pointed out that customers today expect seamless, instantaneous experiences across services. This demand amplifies the importance of IoT technologies, which enable systems, devices, and applications to connect and share data in real time. However, the challenges of speed, reliability, and scalability are immense—this is where solutions like those offered by Volt Active Data come into play, enabling businesses to process and act on data within milliseconds.

Fahad Khan, Sales Director – APAC, Volt Active Data, discussed the pivotal role of edge computing in IoT ecosystems. He explained how edge devices are transforming industries by enabling real-time data processing closer to the source. For example, in manufacturing, traditional physical inspections are being replaced with imaging technologies and edge devices, reducing turnaround times and enhancing efficiency. Fahad emphasized that secure, fast edge processing is critical in industries where time-sensitive decisions are paramount.

Challenges and opportunities with IoT

The panel emphasized that IoT is reshaping business by addressing key challenges and opening up significant opportunities. Discussions spanned various sectors, with examples of how IOT is adding value and the challenges.

IoT applications generate high volumes of data and require faster processing to extract the value from the event and act on the threat or opportunity. Moving data from the source to a centralized location results in high processing times which defeats the purpose. Critical applications such as autonomous vehicles or smart grids, require real-time decision-making with very low latency.

Extracting value from the data within a few milliseconds is an advantage in various businesses like Retail Operational Efficiency, Better customer experience, Sustainability, Energy Management Smart Cities, and other digitally connected use cases.

One recurring discussion was the importance of edge computing. By processing data locally rather than sending it to centralized systems, edge computing reduces latency and enhances security. This approach is critical for applications such as aircraft inspections, where turnaround time is crucial, and in retail, where hyper-personalized customer experiences drive engagement.

IoT in retail, manufacturing, and beyond

The conversation delved into how IoT is transforming supply chain management, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and retail. Experts shared insights into the use of IoT devices for inventory tracking, pilferage prevention, and optimizing operations in warehouses. These applications have been instrumental in improving efficiency and reducing costs.

Retailers are also leveraging IoT to deliver hyper-personalised offers and real-time advertisements based on customer behaviour and sentiment. Additionally, the rise of quick commerce, enabled by mobile edge processing, is revolutionising consumer behaviour, even in remote areas.

Security

One of the critical challenges in IoT adoption is security. The discussion highlighted the vulnerabilities of interconnected devices and the constant threat of cyberattacks. Experts emphasized the importance of rapid threat detection and real-time data processing to mitigate these risks. Examples included the challenges faced by electric and autonomous vehicles, where IoT plays a vital role in ensuring safety and security.

IoT protocols, while innovative, often require continuous monitoring and improvement to address potential breaches. The panel underscored the cyclical nature of security threats and the need for proactive solutions to safeguard sensitive data.

The conversation also addressed concerns about data privacy and the impact of government regulations mandating real-time data sharing. While regulations aim to enhance transparency and security, they often raise questions about user privacy and data misuse. The panel discussed how businesses must balance innovation with compliance to build trust and maintain competitive advantage.

Measuring ROI in IoT

As businesses invest in IoT, demonstrating a clear return on investment (ROI) is important for the success of the project. The panel explored key metrics for evaluating IoT projects, including long-term cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and improved customer experiences. Information flow and consumer awareness were highlighted as significant drivers of IoT adoption across various industries.

The role of modern data platforms

The session concluded with a focus on the evolution of data platforms and their role in IoT ecosystems. Traditional architectures often struggle to meet the demands of real-time data processing, making modern, low-latency platforms essential for scalability and efficiency. Volt Active Data’s capabilities in this area were showcased, highlighting their potential to revolutionize IoT applications in smart cities, traffic management, and energy sectors.

The roundtable discussion reinforced the immense potential of IoT in driving innovation and solving real-world challenges. From improving operational efficiency in manufacturing to enabling smarter cities and more secure systems, IoT is at the forefront of technological transformation.

As businesses navigate this landscape, collaboration between technology providers, industry leaders, and regulators will be crucial to unlocking the full value of IoT. With solutions like Volt Active Data leading the charge, the future of IoT promises to be both dynamic and transformative.