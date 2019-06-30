EDITIONS
A trip down memory lane with actor Rameshwari; A tête-à-tête with Lavonne Academy's Vinesh Johny - your weekend fix

Team YS
30th Jun 2019
Imagine a menu replete with gorgeous desserts, swirls of fresh cream, a spoonful of sugar, crisp praline and buttery icing. Take this sweet fantasy further by adding a dollop of blueberry compote, chocolate ganache and salted caramel. Do desserts like these exist? Yes, they do. You would find them in a patisserie called the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Art and its café, situated in the heart of Indiranagar in Bengaluru. Lavonne is well known for its beautiful desserts and talented young chefs. 


Vinesh Johny, the co-founder of the academy has won several accolades for his innovative work. What makes Asia's top pastry chef tick? YS Weekender finds out.


Vinesh Johny

Vinesh Johny


See a completely different Singapore, Southeast Asia’s startup hub


It may be the destination that most Indians love to travel to – a whopping 1.32 million of us landed in Singapore in 2018 – but Southeast Asia’s startup hub is, no surprises there, also on top of most entrepreneurs’ list. But there’s a quieter, slower side to this buzzing tourist hub. Once there, we suggest you get off the beaten track. Forget Universal Studios, Sentosa, and Singapore Eye. There’s a lot more you can do in this buzzing tourist magnet.


Singapore

Singapore


From an ordinary Delhi boy to MC Sid: India’s first wedding rapper


When Sidharth Sood’s friend Jigar Shah asked, "Can you do this rap at a sangeet?” he replied, "If you pay me, I'll do it in your bathroom." Since then, there has been no looking back for Sidharth Sood aka MC Sid. It was the beginning of the boom of the Indian wedding industry way back in 2009 - destination weddings were just starting out and it was quite an epic moment in Sidharth’s journey, making him India's first 'wedding rapper'.


MC Sid

MC Sid uses a fusion of Punjabi and hip-hop beats in his performances


Actor turned entrepreneur, Rameshwari Seth talks about movies now and then


Remember the movie, Dulhan Wahi Jo Piya Man Bhaye, directed by Lekh Tandon, which was the surprise hit of 1977? If yes, you will remember the stunning actress, Rameshwari Seth, who played the protagonist in the film. Today, Rameshwari is back in the news again, this time as an entrepreneur. She is the founder of the organic skincare brand Neemli Naturals, that is both vegan and cruelty-free. 


Rameshwari

Rameshwari


Mind over matter: Rewire your brain with an emotional mastery coach


A chance healing experience prompted Antriksh Tatia to explore the intricacies of the mind and help people improve their performance, both at work and at home. He conducted his first workshop when he was just 16 and from 2012 onwards, he has consulted for over 1,200 individuals, including monks, entrepreneurs, celebrities, corporates and has addressed around 8,000 people at various forums.


Antriksh

Antriksh


Be a better version of who you are every day: Divya Jain, founder, Safeducate


A recipient of the ASEAN achievers award, Divya Jain is a social entrepreneur working for the past ten years to provide a solution for the unemployment problems of the youth of the Indian subcontinent. She conceptualised the first mobile container skill schools in the country and is heading one of the largest initiatives for skilling in logistics. Here are her responses to our Proust questionnaire.


Divya Jain

Divya Jain

Authors
Team YS

