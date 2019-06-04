EDITIONS
FinTech

Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI-based payments for over half a million merchants

Airtel Payments Bank plans to significantly ramp up its offline merchant base and plans to power at least one million offline merchants over the coming months.

Tarush Bhalla
4th Jun 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Airtel Payments Bank on Tuesday said that it has enabled open loop BHIM UPI-based payments at over 500,000 merchant points across India, allowing consumers to make digital payments for goods and services by using any BHIM UPI-enabled bank or payments app over their mobile phones.


This means that consumers no longer need to go through the hassle of downloading and maintaining numerous payment apps and can pay with any BHIM UPI-enabled application of their choice.


Airtel
Also Read

Airtel Payments Bank, HPCL tie-up for digital payments


Airtel Payments Bank’s payments solution for merchants allows consumers to make instant cashless payments from their mobile phones, directly through their savings bank accounts by just scanning a merchant QR code through their preferred BHIM UPI-enabled app.


Speaking on the announcement, Anubrata Biswas, MD and CEO of Airtel Payments Bank, said,


“We are delighted to partner with NPCI to bring BHIM UPI-powered payment solutions at millions of merchants across India, enabling seamless and secure digital payments. This is an important step towards our aim of creating a ubiquitous digital payments ecosystem for all consumers.”


According to the payments banks, its customers are a mix of small merchants as well as large format retail outlets, covering almost all consumer categories such as food, lifestyle, electronics and more.


Airtel Payments Bank plans to significantly ramp up its offline merchant base and plans to power at least one million offline merchants with its payments solution over the coming months.


Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO of NPCI, said,


“We believe that there is already a significant shift to a mobile-first strategy with consumers using functionality-rich and user-friendly apps for P2P (peer-to-peer) or P2M (peer-to-merchant) payments. This partnership with Airtel Payments Bank will help consumers make instant and hassle free transactions digitally thereby adding to seamless customer experience.”


Bharti Airtel announced the launch of Airtel Payments Bank in January of 2017, making it one of the first payments bank to start operations in India.


Also Read

Airtel joins global alliance to bring in-flight internet to its 370 M subscribers


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Zomato expands to 300 cities; Swiggy launches subscription meal app; RUSSSH shuts shop

Latest Stories

Sahara Group forays into electric vehicle business to push adoption in Tier II and III cities

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Legal-tech startup Leegality raises funding from Mumbai Angels, others

by Athira Nair

Delhi HC imposes Rs 10 lakh cost on PolicyBazaar for concealing facts to obtain interim order

by Press Trust of India

In a first, Grameen and Acumen raise Rs 10 Cr credit facility for social impact companies via SDG bonds

by Suma Ramachandran

[Funding alert] FabHotels raises $7.8M in a round led by Goldman Sachs

by Sameer Ranjan

Three Google Maps features for public transport that will make commuting easier for Indians

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi