Platforms, AI, safety: Test your business creativity with Edition 170 of our weekly quiz!

Lateral Sparks, the weekly quiz from YourStory, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills. In this 170th edition of the quiz, we present issues tackled by real-life entrepreneurs in their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their shoes? At the end of the quiz, you will find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves actually did. Would you do things differently?

Check out YourStory's Book Review section as well, with takeaways from over 355 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship.

Q1: EV fleets

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) fleets can face challenges in selecting the right parts from a range of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), maintaining uptime, and securing financing for business operations. What is a way out of this problem?

Q2: Delivery trucks

Last-mile delivery trucks are essential to the logistics supply chain for ecommerce companies. Increasing their fuel efficiency is a key to business success. How can such fuel efficiency be enabled?

Q3: Instructional material

Explaining new products to customers and employees can be a lengthy and costly process, and text manuals have their limitations. What’s a better way to create explanatory and instructional material?

Q4: Healthcare data

Traditional healthcare data sources such as drug discovery, clinical trials, claims, and sales are often siloed, limiting their full potential. How can such fragmented data be transformed to offer critical healthcare insights?

Q5: Safety lockers

Many customers need the safety of bank lockers for their purchases like gold, but getting such lockers can be complicated and inconvenient. Where’s the entrepreneurial opportunity here?

Answers!

Congratulations on having come this far! But there’s more to come – answers to these five questions (below), as well as links to articles with more details on the entrepreneurs’ solutions. Happy reading, happy learning – and happy creating!

A1: EV fleets

Founded by Kunal Mundra and Nikhil Aggarwal, Electrifi Mobility offers a full-stack solution to facilitate the electrification of commercial fleets. As an EV asset management and leasing platform, it provides end-to-end solutions for asset selection, leasing, maintenance, post-sales support, and refurbishment of EV assets.

These offerings help ensure that fleets achieve the desired RoI, accelerating their transition to electric mobility. Read more here about how Electrifi Mobility has partnerships with various capital providers and offers superior credit assessment driven by data.

A2: Delivery trucks

Founded by former aerospace engineers Gagan Agrawal and Prakhar Agarwal, Planet Electric aims to reduce the weight of delivery trucks, thereby lowering fuel expenditures and the cost of logistics. Its cargo carriers can weigh 60% less than normal vehicles.

The founders have come up with a new raw material that has strength, durability, crash safety, and low manufacturing costs. Read more here about how they have bagged 2,600 orders and have another 2,000 orders in the pipeline with several logistics companies.

A3: Instructional material

Founded by Prajwal Prakash, Akash Anand, and Neel Balar, Clueso is a Y Combinator-backed startup that uses Generative AI to help companies create instructional videos and step-by-step documentation for employee training and customer education. Users record a raw video that gets transcribed and refactored with large language models.

Clueso also generates articles based on the transcribed speech and generates content in around 30 languages. Read more here about how 200 organisations use Clueso, including Darwinbox, Exotel, and Capillary Technologies.

A4: Healthcare data

Technologies such as AI and ML can process vast amounts of structured and unstructured data, automate tasks, and uncover critical insights, according to Pratyush Kumar, Senior Director, Analytics Consulting at Tiger Analytics. “By unlocking the full potential of healthcare data, AI is driving innovation and enabling better, more efficient care for all,” he observes.

AI's capacity to continually learn enables generation of precise and predictive insights. Read more here about AI’s benefits for long-term disease management by continuous monitoring of symptoms and scheduling of reminders for patients to follow their care plans.

A5: Safety lockers

Founded by former MyGate executives Vijay Kumar Arisetty, Suraj H S and Pratap Chandana, the startup Aurm aims to bridge the gap in India’s safe deposit sector. It has developed a tech-driven alternative with lockers that are designed for gated communities.

It leverages smart technology and strong rooms to create fully automated, military-grade lockers available 24/7. Read more here about how it has also partnered with Tata AIG to offer Rs 25 lakh in insurance for each locker, with annual subscription fees from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

