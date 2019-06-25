EDITIONS
Tech

Amazon India head Amit Agarwal takes over as IAMAI Chairman

IAMAI today announced that Amazon India Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal will act as its new Chairman while Yatra Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi will take over as Vice Chairman.

Press Trust of India
25th Jun 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Amazon India Senior Vice-President and Country Head Amit Agarwal has been named as the new Chairman of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Tuesday.


He succeeds former Google India MD Rajan Anandan.


Amit Agarwal, Managing Director, Amazon India

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice-President and Country Head, Amazon India

Also Read

Hotstar, Netflix, Eros Now and five others sign 'Code of Best Practices' under IAMAI

"Agarwal assumes office at a time when the industry is going through a growth trajectory with more than 500 million internet users in India," IAMAI said in a statement.


Yatra Co-founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi will take over as the new Vice Chairman of IAMAI, who is replacing Deep Kalra (Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip), the statement said.


The tenure of the new council is for two years, it added.


"As the internet revolution continues to be a socio-economic leveler, offering barrier-free access to Indian customers and small businesses in the remotest areas, I am excited that we are coming together as an industry to help truly harness the potential of the internet and emerging technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) in addressing India-specific problems at scale," Agarwal said.


He added that IAMAI remains committed to bring forward non-partisan reports that include multiple perspectives to help lay the road map for achieving the $1 trillion digital economy along with job creation.


Established in 2004, by leading online publishers IAMAI is not-for-profit, which looks at expanding and enhancing the online and mobile value-added services sectors.


Along with this the industry body addresses challenges faced by the digital and online industry including mobile content and services, online publishing, mobile advertising, online advertising, ecommerce and mobile and digital payments among others.


The association has a membership of nearly 300 Indian and overseas companies, and offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.


Also Read

Amazon India grows 150 pc in a category which Flipkart is yet to build on



  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019
play

Maatram Foundation: Agents of Change

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

IndiaMart IPO fully subscribed on second day of bidding

by Press Trust of India

OYO crosses 5 lakh room inventory in China, to invest $100M in two years

by Press Trust of India

Amazon paid zero tax for the second year in a row - and it is not illegal

by Tenzin Norzom

Govt to come out with national ecommerce policy within 12 months

by Press Trust of India

The making of IndiaMart from Rs 40,000 to Rs 474 crore IPO

by Dipti Nair

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Open raises $30 M from Tiger Global in Series B round

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata