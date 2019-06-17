Discover the entrepreneurial zeal of India’s youngest state, Telangana, at the 2nd edition of State Stories – an initiative by YourStory and Zoho

Since achieving statehood in June 2014, India’s youngest state, Telangana has been on a path of rapid development. Supported by a rich agrarian economy and strong Information Technology (IT), Bio-technology, Pharma and infra sectors, the state economy has been on a strong growth trajectory and has emerged as a model for the rest of the country. In fact, in December 2018, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) acknowledged Telangana as a ‘leader’ in the first-ever states’ start-up ranking.





State capital Hyderabad, a hub for the IT and pharmaceutical sectors, continues to strengthen its stronghold. In addition to tech majors Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple which had already established offices in the city, today some of the fastest-growing companies such as OnePlus and Oppo, Qualcomm, Micron, and Benelli, among others, have announced plans to invest in the state. The launch of T-Hub, India’s largest innovation ecosystem in 2015, successfully put Telangana on the global innovation map, attracting a number of exciting early-stage companies as well as global interest from a range of partners and investors from academia and the industry.





In 2016-17, just two years into statehood, Telangana outpaced the national growth and repeated it the next year as well. By 2017-18, the state accounted for 4.4 per cent of the Indian economy. As of 2018-19, Telangana’s growth rate stands at 10.6 per cent. In less than five years, the state has acquired a serious reputation as one of India’s fastest-growing business hubs. The number of entrepreneurs choosing to start up in the state is on the rise, as are partnerships among startups, academic institutions, corporates and the government.





The state has successfully created an environment conducive for entrepreneurship, by providing easy access to capital, ramping up investments in physical infrastructure through public and private partnerships, enabling market exchange opportunities with other ecosystems, and dedicating resources to promote innovation. The setting up of a 12,635 acre National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), the Hyderabad Pharma City, and a women’s industrial park near Hyderabad, which could be the first of its kind for women entrepreneurs in India, are some efforts in this direction.





Telangana Story





YourStory and Zoho would like to celebrate this success story, the people who made it happen, and uncover the potential that lays ahead at the second edition of State Stories - The Telangana Story, at Hyderabad, on June 21, 2019.





The conference will feature stories from successful entrepreneurs from across Telangana and also have eminent speakers from across India sharing their experiences and journeys, as well as the secrets to scaling up in 2020. With thought-provoking talks and debates, the evening will see people who have played a key role in the successful narrative of Telangana being recognised and awarded.





YourStory is organising a workshop on ‘Adopting Technology as you set up, start off, and scale up your business - Why, When and How?’ prior to the conference.





If you are an entrepreneur, investor, changemaker from Telangana or deciding on why the state can be a great choice for your business or organisation, do attend the conference. The event is also your chance to network with top entrepreneurs, investors, influencers and bureaucrats.





Come, be a part of the Telangana Story





Date: 21 June 19

Venue: Sheraton, 115/1 Nanakramguda, Financial District, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Time: 6.30 pm onwards

We have limited seats for the workshop ‘Adopting Technology as you set up, start off, and scale up your business.’





Time: 4:00 pm onwards





Details about the speakers and agenda will be shared via email post-registration.





About State Stories





In 2018, YourStory launched Tamil Nadu Story, the inaugural edition of State Stories. The event had eminent names such as Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder-Bharat Matrimony, Dr A Velumani, Founder, Chairman and MD -Thyrocare, CK. Kumaravel, Founder and CEO - Naturals Salons, Malayappan Murali, MD - Shriram Properties, and Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy, Brand Evangelist – Zoho in attendance. Tamil Nadu Story saw business leaders, ecosystem influencers, investors and government representatives coming together to deliberate on ‘How can TN evolve as a true leader in the SME and SAAS Startup Ecosystem?’





With Telangana Story, we aim to put the spotlight on the growth opportunities and potential of India’s youngest state.









