EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Walmart likely to infuse $1.2B for funding Flipkart’s operation

The company is planning to use the cash reserves after getting the nod of its minority shareholders. Last month, the board of Flipkart agreed to hive off payment unit PhonePe, which it acquired three years ago.

Sameer Ranjan
12th Jun 2019
7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Ten months after acquiring 77 percent in Indian ecommerce marketplace Flipkart for a cash consideration of approximately $16 billion, Walmart is now planning to use $1.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents lying in its reserve for funding Flipkart’s operation.


President and CEO of Walmart International, Judith McKenna

President and CEO of Walmart International, Judith McKenna

Walmart’s total cash and cash equivalents were $9.3 billion in April 30, 2019. But in a document filed with the US Security Exchange Commission (SEC), the US-based retail giant said, “As of April 30, 2019 and January 31, 2019, cash and cash equivalents of $2.7 billion and $2.8 billion, respectively, may not be freely transferable to the US due to local laws or other restrictions. Of the $2.7 billion at April 30, 2019, approximately $1.2 billion can only be accessed through dividends or inter-company financing arrangements subject to approval by Flipkart minority shareholders. However, this cash is expected to be utilised to fund the operations of Flipkart.”


Also Read

A year into Flipkart buy, Walmart International head spells out ‘specific’ areas of focus for I...


Details of the structure of financial transaction is still unknown, and Flipkart incurred a loss of Rs 46,901 crore on an increased revenue of Rs 30,164 crore for the financial year 2018. While India doesn’t allow loss-making companies to issue dividends, the financial structure of this transaction will most likely be through intricate inter-company financing arrangements. Questions mailed to Flipkart were not answered till the time of publishing the story.


When Walmart acquired the majority stake in Flipkart, it valued the company at about $24 billion, which comprised primarily of $2.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $2.8 billion in other current assets, $5.0 billion in intangible assets, and $13.5 billion in goodwill. The company also had liabilities of $3.7 billion, which comprised primarily of $1.8 billion of current liabilities and $1.8 billion of deferred income taxes.

Also Read

Riding on Walmart, fashion ecommerce firm Myntra set to fly to the US


Walmart’s total revenues for the three months ending April quarter of FY20 increased by $1.2 billion to $123.9 billion, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. The company stated, “The increase in revenues was due to an increase in net sales, which was primarily due to overall positive comparable sales for the Walmart US and Sam's Club segments, the addition of Flipkart's net sales, and positive comparable sales in the majority of our International markets. This increases was partially offset by a $1.8 billion negative impact of fluctuations in currency exchange rates and our sale of the majority stake in Walmart Brazil.”

Also Read

Govt discusses FDI in e-commerce with Flipkart, Snapdeal, Amazon and industry stakeholders


7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Techie Tuesday is back - this week, meet the woman who helms the tech powering Uber

Latest Stories

Through new app Study, Facebook pays users to know what they do on their phone

by Tenzin Norzom

India world's second-largest internet market, growth driven by Reliance Jio: Mary Meeker Report

by Sohini Mitter

Delhi-based online travel company EaseMyTrip expands its footprint in UK market

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Wholesale marketplace Jumbotail raises Rs 90 Cr in Series B funding

by Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Tech-driven intra-city logistics aggregator COGOS Technologies raises $1M led by IAN

by Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Organic cosmetics startup Cosmeto Food raises Rs 1 Cr from Risers Accelerator fund

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai