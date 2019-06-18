With managed Google Play iframe, managing enterprise apps becomes simpler

Google on Monday introduced Managed Google Play iframe that will make administration and distribution of enterprise apps easier. The tech giant said IT administers can now distribute apps without leaving the Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) console.





Managed Google Play will reduce the risk that usually comes from other sideloading apps as well, the company said. The admins can now publish a private Android app directly from an EMM Admin console.









It's a simple procedure. The admin will have to upload the Android Package (APK) and name the app, which will then appear in the managed Play Store in a few minutes. Earlier, when Google Play Console was used, this process took hours.





The iframe offers tools to publish private and web apps, and public applications can be curated into collections as well. These can be then distributed to their teams. Selected Android apps can be grouped into ‘collections’ and users can access them from the managed Google Play Store on their own devices.





On its blog, Google explained,





“Admins can create a collection for frequently-used apps or one for apps in a category related to expenses. They can then change the order in which those collections appear and the order of the apps bundled in those collections.”





Within this, users can navigate through different pages including search apps, private apps, web apps, and organise apps and customise them accordingly. These pages let admins select apps on Google Play Store, publish and distribute website shortcuts, and configure them as well.





On top of apps, web applications can also be sent to a user's managed Google Play Store. These will function like any dedicated Android app and will run in a standalone mode on Google Chrome.





The user interface (UI) for a web application can be customised either to a full screen view or to show the device’s navigation bars.







