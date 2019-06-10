EDITIONS
Tech

Flipkart dominates India's online smartphone sales in 2019; Amazon leads premium segment

More than half of the smartphones sold online in Q1 2019 were on Flipkart. Amazon, meanwhile, grabbed a lion's share of premium category sales with exclusive partnerships with OnePlus, Samsung, and others.

Sohini Mitter
10th Jun 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The smartphone segment appears insulated from policy uncertainties surrounding ecommerce companies in India right now. Mobile sales from online channels reached its highest-ever share of 43 percent in the first quarter of 2019, a study by Counterpoint Research reveals.


Flipkart pocketed 53 percent of overall sales, while Amazon grabbed a 36 percent share. The remaining 11 percent went to Xiaomi's Mi Store.


Amazon, however, dominated the premium category (Rs 30,000 and above), accounting for a whopping 81 percent of the sales, riding on flagship launches from OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple. Flipkart, on the other hand, accounted for 17 percent of premium category sales.


Smartphone sales_counterpoint

Image: Counterpoint Research

Also Read

[App Fridays] A homegrown mobile browser is out to make one-handed browsing cool


Amazon was also the fastest-growing, registering an increase of 38 percent since the first quarter of 2018. The platform witnessed high sales for Redmi 6A, Samsung’s online exclusive M series, and OnePlus 6T - all Amazon exclusives.


Xiaomi’s Note 6 and 7 series, Samsung’s online exclusive M series, Realme 3, HONOR 10 Lite, and ASUS Zenfone Max Pro series were major contributors for the growth of the online segment. Redmi 6A was the best-selling device of the quarter.


Overall, online sales grew by 17 percent since Q1 2018, riding on new launches, sales events, and lucrative offers from handset makers. This is in sharp contrast to offline sales that declined by four percent in Q1 2019.


Also Read

India’s premium smartphone market will be twice its current size in coming years, says OnePlus ...


Anshika Jain, Research Analyst at Counterpoint, stated,


“Price cuts of popular devices and more launches drove online channel shipments to the highest ever level In Q1 2019. The high online channel share indicates that the new ecommerce policy has limited impact, and ecommerce giants have found a way to cope.”


Flipkart's growth was led by Xiaomi, Realme, ASUS, and Huawei, which accounted for more than four-fifths of its total smartphone shipments. Events such as Flipkart Mobile Bonanza and Women’s Day Sale also drove sales.


Xiaomi emerged as the most popular smartphone brand online, accounting for 43 percent of all shipments.


Redmi 6ARedmi Note 6 Pro and Redmi Note 7 series drove volumes, contributing to almost two-thirds of the Chinese handset maker's total online sales. In fact, six out of the top 10 models were from Xiaomi.


Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint, said,


“This quarter we have seen brands adopting a hybrid channel strategy to gain market share. Key brands like Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus have started expanding offline, which reduced some of the dependency of these brands on online channels. Having said that we believe that the online channel will continue to hold significant importance in a price-conscious market like India.”


Also Read

Why the smartphone world needs Huawei and the US ban is worrisome



5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Any time is a good time to start a company - your startup fix to the week

Latest Stories

EV switchover by 2025 is 'impractical': two-wheeler makers

by Press Trust of India

Tech Mahindra, IIT Kanpur collaborate to address cybersecurity challenges

by Press Trust of India

India among top destinations for London tech firms: Report

by Press Trust of India

Aditya Birla Fashion Retail to acquire two ethnic wear brands

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Virtual book community Vowelor raises Rs 1 Cr led by an Indian FMCG player

by Sujata Sangwan

Startup Incuspaze and SIDBI collaborate on next coworking space

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai