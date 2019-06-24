Affle International, Singapore-based parent of 13-year old adtech company Affle (India), has acquired US based mobile advertising company RevX Inc for an undisclosed amount.





As part of the deal, the platform, assets, brand name, intellectual property rights, business relationships and technical information of RevX Inc. will be acquired by Affle International by the end of June 2019.





Affle believes this acquisition will strengthen Affle Group’s Consumer Platform proposition for both new user acquisition and re-targeting. Affle Group had earlier acquired the Vizury Commerce Business in 2018 and together with this acquisition, Affle strengthens its position in the retargeting domain.





RevX offers a mobile only self-serve programmatic platform to drive new user acquisition and grow retargeting & re-engagement-based transactions for marketers. Its platform is used by several e-commerce and mobile app driven companies globally.





Appsflyer, a leading mobile measurement platform, recently ranked the RevX platform as #4 in the shopping category and #5 in the non-gaming category in its Global Retargeting Index1 (Jul - Dec 2018), where they compiled the data from over 11,500 Apps with a cumulative global install base of >20Bn.





Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairman, MD of Affle

Anuj Khanna Sohum, the Chairman, MD and CEO of Affle said,





“We are happy to have this definitive agreement inked since we have significant synergies with the RevX platform. We are confident that when we layer our DMP-based audience intelligence and mFaaS-based ad fraud filters on the RevX platform, we will be able to boost the ROI of the platform significantly. Also, we are very excited by the self-serve features of the RevX platform and believe that this could help us drive the adoption of programmatic advertising amongst fast-growing industry segments. This acquisition would complete our CPCU (cost per converted user)-based offering by adding newer functionalities and machine learning-driven algorithms.”

This is the fourth acquisition of Affle Group in the last 15 months following the acquisition of Shoffr Pte. Ltd. in February 2019, Vizury Commerce Business in September 2018 and Markt in March 2018.





Set up in April 2005, the consumer intelligence company Affle has its main operations in Singapore and Gurugram. The company is also looking at IPO in India, as it has received market regulator’s approval to list its Indian arm. Affle Holdings, the Singapore-based parent firm, counts Microsoft, Itochu, Centurion Investment Management, Times Internet, and D2C (a subsidiary of telecom major NTT DOCOMO., NTT Advertising and advertising giant Dentsu Inc among its investors.











