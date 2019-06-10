EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Industrial IoT startup Syook raises funds from IP Ventures for international expansion

The company plans to use the funds to ramp up its sales and operations in India, and also expand to the Middle-East and South-East Asian markets.

Tarush Bhalla
10th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Industrial IoT startup, Syook, on Monday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures. The company plans to use the funds to ramp up its sales and operations in India, and also expand to the Middle-East and South-East Asian markets.


Founded in 2016, Syook is an Industrial IoT platform started by IIT and Schlumberger alumni Arjun Nagarajan, Saurabh Sharma and Aman Agarwal. Syook uses its proprietary IoT platform to provide micro-location for people and other critical assets to industry sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, healthcare, education and defence.


Syook
Also Read

Everything you need to know about IoT that you didn’t know to ask


Speaking on the funding, Arjun Nagarajan, Co-founder of Syook, said, 


“We're really excited to partner with IPV as we continue to make inroads into digital operations management with our full stack Industrial IoT product, Syook InSite. We believe that their extensive networks will provide us with the right leverage, catapulting us to a leadership position in the ongoing Industry 4.0 revolution.”


Syook’s RTLS (Real Time Location System) empowers organisations to improve safety, productivity, compliance and asset utilisation.


Commenting on the investment, Aman Agarwal CTO of Syook said,


“We are building a modular, scalable and robust product that gives organizations visibility in their operations. The system is highly configurable and caters to a number of use cases. We use Machine learning to give our customers a competitive advantage when it comes to optimizing operations.”


While, Pramod Gupta, an active angel investor at IPV said,


"Syook helps organisations enhance the safety of their people and productivity of their assets by enabling real-time indoor location. Their proprietary technology not only enables location where traditional positioning systems like GPS don’t work; but also helps with notifications, analytics, task monitoring and emergency response. I see a huge market for this in manufacturing and supply chain management, not just in India but globally."


The startup states that the RTLS market is currently worth about $1.9 billion and is expected to be worth about $10.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of about 25 percent.

Also Read

With the power of IoT, Get My Parking wants to disrupt the parking industry, make driving easie...


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Any time is a good time to start a company - your startup fix to the week

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Virtual book community Vowelor raises Rs 1 Cr led by an Indian FMCG player

by Sujata Sangwan

Startup Incuspaze and SIDBI collaborate on next coworking space

by Tenzin Norzom

Google earned $4.7B from news in 2018 even as media groups' income shrunk: study

by Press Trust of India

Pioneering Ventures launches $70 M ‘Rural India Impact’ fund for agriculture and food sector

by Sujata Sangwan

K-Start Challenge opened the doors for us to help more visually-impaired people through our hand-held assistive mobility device, say TorchIt founders

by Team YS

Licious opens first offline experience centre in Gurugram

by Sindhu Kashyap

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai