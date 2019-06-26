EDITIONS
Google Maps launches 'Stay Safer' feature in India

Indian users will be able to use the new feature on their Android phones with the latest version of Google Maps.

Press Trust of India
26th Jun 2019
Google Maps has introduced an India-first 'Stay Safer' feature for users that will alert and notify users travelling in taxis and auto-rickshaws when their vehicle goes off-route.

 

The feature will also allow users to share the live status of their trips with family and friends, Google said in a statement.

 

Indian users will be able to use the new feature on their Android phones with the latest version of Google Maps, it added.

 

"Through our extensive research across India, we found that a lot of people limit their mobility due to safety-related concerns. To address this, we are launching another India-first feature that will deliver a more relevant and reliable experience to our users," Google Maps Product Manager Amanda Bishop said.


She added that the company is committed to bringing more experiences like this to India and beyond.

 

After searching for a destination and getting directions, users can enable the feature by selecting the 'get off-route alerts' option.

 

If the driver deviates more than 0.5 km from the Google Maps suggested route, the phone will buzz with a prominent notification, and users can tap it to see where they are compared to the original route.

 

Then, users can choose to share the live trip with friends and family directly from that screen to help them keep track of the journey.


Earlier this month, Google Maps also rolled out three new features meant to assist people who rely heavily on public transport. The first of these features will now tell a commuter the approximate time it will take for a bus trip.


The second feature was to check real-time status for long-distance trains. Developed in partnership with the Where is My Train app, which Google acquired last year, this feature lets users check all the train travelling on a certain route.


The third and the final feature offers direction results for journeys that combine mixed mode of transport like auto-rickshaw and other public transports.   


Press Trust of India

