EDITIONS
Tech

Google took down 3M fake business profiles last year

More than 250,000 of fake business profiles that it removed were reported to Google by users, and the company disabled more than 150,000 user accounts that were found to be abusive.

Press Trust of India
24th Jun 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Tech giant Google took down over three million fake business profiles last year from Google Maps that could potentially defraud customers, according to a company blogpost.


Google, which helps people connect with businesses by offering information like contact details and directions to the establishment, said business scammers occasionally take advantage of local listings to make a profit. 


These scammers charge business owners for services that are actually free, defraud customers by posing as real businesses, and impersonate real businesses to secure leads and then sell them, Google Maps Product Director Ethan Russell said in a recent blogpost.


He added that the company has been using a wide array of techniques and approaches to limit abuse on its platforms. 


Image: shutterstock, Google Maps
Also Read

Google not relaunching services in China: Sundar Pichai


"(Last year), we took down more than three million fake business profiles and more than 90 percent of those business profiles were removed before a user could even see the profile. Our internal systems were responsible for more than 85 percent of these removals," he said.


More than 250,000 of fake business profiles that it removed were reported to Google by users, and the company disabled more than 150,000 user accounts that were found to be abusive (up 50 percent from 2017). 


"It is a constant balancing act and we're continually working on new and better ways to fight these scams using a variety of ever-evolving manual and automated systems," Russell noted.


Google said over the years, it has added more than 200 million places to Google Maps and every month, it connects people to businesses more than nine billion times, including over one billion phone calls and three billion requests for directions. 


The US-based company said users can flag individual business profiles for removal. People can also report multiple business profiles at once via the business redressal form to kick off the review process.


"We use such reports to investigate content and take it down if it is found to be in violation of our policies. We also investigate the associated accounts if they're suspected of broader abuse," it added.


Also Read

Aussie watchdog readies clampdown on Google, Facebook


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

There's always a simple solution - your startup fix for the week

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] IAN invests Rs 3.5 Cr in edtech startup ConceptOwl

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] IIFL India PE fund acquires majority stake in eye care specialty brand Infigo Life Sciences

by Tarush Bhalla

Healthcare platform Cure.fit expands to Dubai, plans to launch 10 Cult.fit centres this year

by Sujata Sangwan

Microsoft to strengthen connect with startup ecosystem in India

by Thimmaya Poojary

WATCH: Drishti Technologies' computer vision algorithm makes humans efficient

by Vishal Krishna

Future Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 900 Cr via NCDs

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Tue Jun 25 2019

Workshop with CAIF - Supply Chain Transparency: Blockchain for Circular Fashion

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore