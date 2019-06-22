EDITIONS
Now, you can get Hotstar Premium for free if you have BSNL broadband

BSNL will offer free access to content including World Cup cricket matches on video streaming platform Hotstar Premium to customers under a new broadband plan.

Press Trust of India
22nd Jun 2019
State-run BSNL will offer free access to content including World Cup cricket matches on video streaming platform Hotstar Premium to customers under a new broadband plan, the two companies said on Friday.


BSNL launched the fixed-line broadband plan Superstar 300 for Rs 749 a month, offering 300 GB of downloads with 50 Mbps download speed and thereafter unlimited data at 2 Mbps for customers using its optical fibre connection


"The pack offers 300 GB download at 50 Mbps speed bundled with a subscription of Hotstar Premium, giving customers the option to watch and enjoy nonstop entertainment and live sports including cricket world cup at their convenience," BSNL and Hotstar said in a joint statement.


hotstar_bsnl

Image credit: Shutterstock

Hotstar has exclusive rights to show cricket matches of the ongoing ICC World Cup. BSNL customers using non-optic fibre connection will get 300 GB data with a download speed of 10 Mbps and thereafter unlimited services at 2 Mbps. 


"Cricket matches today are being viewed more and more on mobiles, desktops and Smart TVs, and customers will seek high data speeds. Our partnership with Hotstar Premium has started at the right time when sports entertainment is at its peak, and we want to bring the best offers to our customers with Superstar 300, to celebrate this mega sports season," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Shrivastava said.


"This partnership brings together the best of two worlds - BSNL's high-speed data network that will allow for seamless viewing of the best of live sports & entertainment, from Hotstar Premium," Hotstar Chief Product Officer Varun Narang said.


The state-run telecom firm has already partnered with video streaming platforms Eros Now and Amazon Prime to push its broadband service.


BSNL is the only incumbent telecom operator that has been adding new customers despite stiff competition in the market from Reliance Jio.


Authors
Press Trust of India

