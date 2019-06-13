EDITIONS
Government

ISRO plans to launch India’s first and very own space station by 2030

After India’s first manned space mission Gaganyaan in 2022, ISRO will focus on its mission to launch India’s first space station by 2030.

Krishna Reddy
13th Jun 2019
32+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Looks like there is no stopping the Indian space agency. If reaching out to the Sun and Venus weren’t enough, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now decided to launch the country’s very own space station.


Setting sights on the year 2030 launch, ISRO Chief K Sivan said the agency will be launching a 20-tonne space station, which will be used to conduct microgravity experiments. Media reports reveal that the initial plan is to accommodate astronauts for up to 15-20 days in the space station, which will be placed at an orbit 400 km above the earth.


Space

Representational image (Image: NASA)

Also Read

NASA opens up ISS to tourists for a whopping $35,000 per night


Further details will be revealed only after the maiden mission Gaganyaan is completed. At a press conference in New Delhi, K Sivan said,


"We have to sustain the Gaganyaan programme after the launch of (the) human space mission. In this context, India is planning to have its own space station."


This mission will boost India’s space activity as the station would function as an independent facility in space.


At present, ISRO has confirmed Chandrayaan 2, its long-awaited mission to explore the lunar surface. According to news reports, this is set to launch on July 15, after which the space agency will launch its most ambitious mission to date - Gaganyaan, in 2022. This is also India’s first manned space mission, which is worth Rs 10,000 crore.


Gaganyaan’s launch will also mark India’s 75th Independence Day, and will be launched with the help of ISRO’s GSLV Mk-III launch vehicle, which will reach the orbit in 16 minutes. It is aimed at sending a crew of two to three astronauts in a spacecraft, which will be placed in 300-400 km.


But before it takes off, a demo space flight would be carried out within 40 months prior to Gaganyaan in 2022. To make sure that the astronauts are mentally prepared, two unmanned flights will be carried out.


Also Read

Inspired by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, India’s startup space sector is set for lift-off


32+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Zomato successfully tests food delivery by drone; Bridging the gaps in education in Tier II and III India

Latest Stories

India ad spend likely to be Rs 697 B in 2019: Report

by Press Trust of India

Ola to setup Advantaged Technology Centre in Bay Area for electric, connected, autonomous vehicles

by Sindhu Kashyap

[Funding Alert] Facebook debuts startup investment in India with Bengaluru-based Meesho

by Rashi Varshney

Microsoft launches AI Digital Labs with 10 educational institutes in India

by Tarush Bhalla

How K-Startup Challenge gave Text Mercato confidence in the universal ability of their content & cataloguing solutions to work across geographies

by Team YS

[Funding alert] Ex-Flipkart execs' Arzooo.com raises $1M in Pre Series A

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Sat Jun 22 2019

Git Commit Show

Online
Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai