Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is a trillion-dollar opportunity and likely to emerge as the next big thing in Indian tech, paralleling the success of IT Services. With SaaS, companies, especially small- and mid-sized ones, are relieved of the hassle and expense required to set up hardware and software for their firms.





Operating on the cloud, SaaS products make it easy to automate operations in a company without much infrastructure investment from the client. And there are plenty of homegrown SaaS startups that are delivering products for not only domestic clients but meeting the demands of firms, big and small, abroad as well.









A joint report published by Google and Accel states that by 2025, India is likely to secure eight percent share of the global SaaS market and become a $10 billion revenue industry.





Some of the most prominent startups in this field are Zoho, Freshdesk, Chargebee, KiSSFLOW, etc.





If you wanted to work in a SaaS firm building great products for the world, take a look at this list of openings we have put together:





Capillary Technologies

Solutions Architect

Experience needed: 6-12 years





The candidate should understand and scope-out business requirements, workflows and IT environment of enterprise customers, and design ecommerce solutions. They will have to work closely with sales, product management, and engineering teams. The candidate will also have to plan and manage projects and deliver the final solution to customers on time. The candidate will also have to design and review new features and product enhancements.

For more information, click here.





Capillary Technologies

Quality Assurance Technologies

Experience needed: 2-4 years





The candidate should have a proper understanding of testing life cycles, SDLC, and test processes and a working knowledge of any non-functional automation stack like JMeter and apache bench. The candidate should also have experience of working in a fast-paced development environment with an excellent understanding of Quality Assurance (QA) methodology and best practices.

For more information, click here.









Unbxd

Senior Search Engineer

Experience needed: 3 years





As the senior search engineer, the candidate will have to build and enhance the company’s search engine and contribute to features and products. The candidate will have to work on improving search relevance algorithm and apply information retrieval, machine learning (ML), and NLP techniques to retrieve relevant results and provide optimal product ranking. They will also have to design, develop, and deploy high-performance, fault-tolerant distributed search systems.

For more information, click here.





Unbxd

Senior Machine Learning Engineer

Experience needed: 4 years





The candidate should have a strong background in statistics and ML, with direct experience in ML-related field like information retrieval, natural language processing, computer vision, and analytics. The candidate should also have experience in of working with large data sets in a distributed computing environment such as Hadoop or Spark. They should be able to understand the business problem, identify the key challenges, formalise the problem algorithmically, and prototype solutions.

For more information, click here.





Chargebee

Director-Product Management

Experience needed: 10 years





The candidate will have to own the end-to-end product lifecycle of the company’s core platform, the revenue, and results. The candidate should also exercise sound judgment and make decisive trade-offs with product priorities. They will also have to provide positioning of the product to the marketing team in an emerging and competitive market.

For more information, click here.





Chargebee

Lead-Data Migration

Experience needed: 8 years





The candidate will be responsible for data import pipeline and assigning day-to-day tasks to a team of engineers and track them. The candidate will have to generate, own, and act on performance reports of function both at team and organisation levels. They will also have to set expectations accurately to internal as well as external customers with regard to timelines, tasks that can and cannot be handled by the migration team.

For more information, click here.





Chargebee

Growth Operations Analyst

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate will have to build dashboards and track key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess customer growth and prepare daily, weekly, and monthly KPI reports. They will have to work with internal stakeholders to define and deploy technology roadmaps. The candidate should also ensure the growth team has appropriate reporting, dashboards, and analytics with high-quality data.

For more information, click here.







